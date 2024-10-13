Kuwait City: Ooredoo Business, the trusted technological partner for integrated business solutions, proudly announces the launch of the third edition of its highly anticipated Corporate Football Tournament. Last week, the company held the official draw at its Ooredoo HQ, selecting teams from various sectors to compete for glory in a vibrant display of teamwork and camaraderie.

Invitations were extended to a diverse array of government entities and private sector institutions, resulting in a remarkable turnout of representatives at the draw ceremony. With teams from banking, electronics, oil, healthcare, retail, and beyond, this tournament is set to be a thrilling testament to the spirit of collaboration and solidarity between Ooredoo Business and its partners, both on and off the field.

The Corporate Football Tournament, now in its third consecutive year, is more than just a competition; it serves as a platform where corporate football enthusiasts unite to showcase their skills and passion for the game. The diverse participation amplifies the essence of collaboration and healthy competition, creating a dynamic atmosphere that benefits all involved.

In line with its commitment to fostering a healthier lifestyle, Ooredoo Business encourages all participants to embrace physical activity and sports, enhancing their overall well-being. This initiative aims to cultivate an active and interconnected community, where fitness is woven into daily life. By promoting sports among its employees, Ooredoo Business reinforces its dedication to building a cohesive, positive work environment that thrives on teamwork.

Suleiman Al-Hamoud, Director of Enterprise Planning at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated, "At Ooredoo Business, we are passionate about enhancing social engagement and fostering connections with our clients across various sectors. We look forward to this tournament as an opportunity to come together with our esteemed partners, igniting our shared love for football and encouraging a spirited competition that reflects the enthusiasm of our teams."

This tournament also aims to empower youth by providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and passion for football. It offers opportunities for networking, sharing ideas, and honing skills, fostering self-confidence and dedication to their careers.

In closing, Ooredoo Business is committed to motivating the next generation of Kuwaiti youth to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle by engaging them in sports events and physical activities. The company invites everyone to join in this exciting journey, supporting efforts to channel youthful energy into positive and constructive endeavors, paving the way for a bright and prosperous future.