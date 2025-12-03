The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) recently reviewed its projects in Muscat Governorate and discussed challenges in their implementation.

Eng. Omar bin Hamdan al Ismaili, CEO of the TRA, and TRA officials and representatives from telecommunications companies.

The visit included a meeting with Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, to review the status of telecommunications services and the availability of mobile network in villages and areas.

Schools in Muscat now have 100% high-speed internet coverage, and residential units have exceeded 98% coverage with 5G and 84% with fiber optics.

The number of 5G stations also increased to 2,076 in 2025, compared to 131 in 2020, while the number of 4G stations reached 5,512, up from 3,073 during the same period.

In 2025, the telecommunications sector implemented a range of projects, including the construction of 50 new stations, the implementation of 5 fiber optic projects, and the upgrade of 279 stations to the 5G network.

