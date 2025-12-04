NAIROBI - Kenya is selling a 15% stake in telecom operator Safaricom to South Africa's Vodacom in a deal worth about $1.6 billion, the companies and the finance minister said, as the government seeks to raise cash by offloading some state assets.

Facing high public debt, limited room to raise taxes, and annual debt repayments that absorb 40% of government revenues, President William Ruto's administration is turning to asset sales to bolster its finances.

Safaricom, Kenya's biggest company by market capitalization, accounts for the lion's share of daily trading volumes on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Vodacom, which already owns 39.9% of Safaricom through Vodafone Kenya, a holding vehicle of Vodacom and its parent firm Vodafone in Safaricom, will pay 34 shillings per share, a 23.6% premium on the past six months' weighted average price.

"The funds from this transaction will be the seed capital for the national infrastructure fund and the sovereign wealth fund," Finance Minister John Mbadi told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are converting one asset into another," he said.

Ruto's government is creating the two funds to invest in roads, irrigation projects, energy-generation plants and the country's main airport, without increasing public debt.

It is also divesting from other state firms, including the sale of shares in Kenya Pipeline Company in an initial public offering on the Nairobi bourse scheduled for next year.

The Safaricom transaction requires approvals from parliament and regulators, Mbadi said.

Safaricom jumped more than 4% after the announcement to 29.25 shillings per share. Vodacom slipped more than 2%.

CONTROLLING STAKE

The purchase will lift Vodacom's stake to 55%, giving the South African group effective control of Safaricom, known for its M-Pesa mobile money service.

"Vodacom is paying a control premium," said Eric Musau, head of research at Nairobi-based Standard Investment Bank.

The South African operator said it did not intend to launch a takeover offer once the acquisition is completed and will apply to the market regulator for exemptions related to its increased stake.

Vodacom will also be required to maintain Safaricom's workforce, its current identity and associated branding, Mbadi said.

The government's Safaricom stake will be reduced to 20% from current 35% but Mbadi said that will still give it influence over the strategic direction of the firm.

The deal will allow Vodacom, which also operates in other African markets, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania, to deepen its presence in high-growth markets, including Ethiopia, where Safaricom started operations in 2022, it said.

Vodacom will also buy the rights to future dividends on the Kenyan state's remaining shares, paying the government an upfront 40.2 billion shillings, the parties said.

Safaricom is held by a range of offshore funds and investors including HSBC, Norges Bank and Mobius, according to LSEG-compiled data.

($1 = 129.2500 Kenyan shillings)