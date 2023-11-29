The project is set to stand next to highly anticipated The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai in OMNIYAT’s newly acquired Marasi Bay Marina.

Handover is projected for Q4 of 2026.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading visionary developer, has announced the groundbreaking and commencement of construction for VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, following a successful launch back in June of this year.

This announcement complements the luxury developer’s acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina in the Burj Khalifa District in September this year and demonstrates OMNIYAT’s dedication to delivering elevated living in a newly acquired and reimagined destination.

A serene structure conceptualised by Foster + Partners, with the crafted interiors of Gilles & Boissier, VELA will rise to 150-metres tall, with over 270,000 sq. feet spread across 30 floors, housing 38 curated and fully-furnished residences. Reflecting its waterfront location, the structure will feature OMNIYAT’s signature curves, wraparound terrace pools, and glass façades for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, Mahdi Amjad said: “To be announcing that the groundwork for VELA is already underway, given we only launched it four months ago, is incredible. This moment also marks the beginning of Marasi Bay Marina’s transformation into an elevated destination that pushes the boundaries of conventional luxury. Together with our existing masterpiece, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, we are committed to creating a place that empowers discerning individuals to live their best lives. We look forward to sharing further developments in the future.”

VELA promises a lifestyle of leisure and refinement throughout, offering an infinity-edge lap pool, triple-height gym, spa suite and salon, cinema room, valet, and more tailored services dedicated to residents, complemented by Dorchester Collection’s world-class services. Set to stand next to OMNIYAT’s highly anticipated The Lana, the project’s residents will also gain exclusive access to the iconic operator’s services at the hotel and a golf-buggy service to transport them along the promenade.

Only a limited number of VELA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai units are currently available, with handover currently projected for Q4 2026.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus by OMNIYAT, One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, and The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai.

https://www.omniyat.com/

