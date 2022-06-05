Muscat: OMINVEST recently received the “Excellence in Investment” award at the seventh edition of the “New Age Banking Summit”.

The summit, which was held under the patronage of H.E. Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman, highlighted the opportunities and challenges faced by Oman’s banking industry, and focused on the adoption of new technologies that will help Omani banks keep pace with the evolving financial ecosystem in the digital age.

It was recognised at the Summit that OMINVEST’s investments in quality assets across diversified sectors; creation of scalable platforms within business verticals; excellence in acquisitions and mergers; creating value and synergies within group companies; producing healthy cashflows, and a track record of uninterrupted dividends are among the key considerations for which the company won the “Excellence in Investment” award.

Commenting on the award received by OMINVEST at the summit, AbdulAziz Al Balushi, Group CEO of OMINVEST said, “We are honoured and delighted to receive the award for ‘Excellence in Investment’ for the second time and I sincerely thank our esteemed regulators for their continued support and guidance, which has been paramount to our success over the years. I also thank our esteemed board of directors for their vision and leadership, and our dedicated employees for their integrity and hard work. The crucial support from our internal and external stakeholders has enabled us to be a highly purpose-driven and successful organisation. This award is also a testament to our commitment and dedication to creating value for all our stakeholders.”

Representing OMINVEST in the Summit’s panel discussion on ‘The Future of Banking and Financial Services’, Badar Al Shanfari, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at OMINVEST shared high insights on the impact of latest global economic trends on Oman’s banking and financial industry, the company’s approach to making investments in FinTech and the importance it places on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Speaking about OMINVEST’s commitment to ESG, he elaborated how OMINVEST considers ESG to be an effective management tool, helping the company create measurable and scalable impact. He explained that it also helps assess risks and opportunities regarding investment decision-making processes. Badar highlighted that effective ESG practices do not only ensure the sustainability of an organisation, but also create sustainable societies and economies around the planet.

About OMINVEST

Founded in 1983, OMINVEST is one of the largest listed investment companies in the region. It has been consistently profitable and has an enviable track record of uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders. OMINVEST owns high-quality durable assets in diversified sectors, producing healthy cash flows. As of the end of last year (2021), the company’s total assets stood at USD 1.7 billion covering diverse sectors, including Banking, Insurance, Finance and Leasing, Financial Investments, Private Equity and Investment Banking. The company’s assets cover diversified geographies including the GCC and Asia in addition to significant investments in global capital markets. The company is led by a progressive board and a capable management team – dedicated to enhancing value for all stakeholders.