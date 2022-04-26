Muscat: In a bid to elevate employee’s happiness and foster a culture of productive performance, OMINVEST – the leading investment company in the Sultanate of Oman - recently organised its first ever Sports Tournament as part of its Employee Engagement Initiative, which aims to foster team collaboration and encourage workplace flexibility.

The football tournament, which took place between 19th and 25th of April, was held at the Al Amal Sports Club and saw six OMINVEST Group companies participating to win: OMINVEST, Ubhar Capital, National Life & General Insurance Company, National Finance, Oman Arab Bank and Al Ahlia Insurance. With all the teams competing for the top spot, Oman Arab Bank emerged champions.

The intention behind organising this tournament was to encourage leadership, sportsmanship, collaboration and more importantly, strengthen the ties between OMINVEST employees and employees of its Group companies as well.

Commenting on the tournament, AbdulAziz Al Balushi, Group CEO at OMINVEST said “I congratulate the champions for putting their best foot forward, and I wish the rest of the teams’ better luck next time. I also thank all the tournament’s participants for the roles they have played in making this sporting event a great success. Moving forward, we will continue working on other initiatives to further engage our employees and as a result improve collaboration within OMINVEST Group companies.”

Also commenting on the significance of this tournament, Waleed Al Yarubi, Chief People Officer (CPO) at OMINVEST, said, “We believe in creating a workplace culture that helps people realise their full potential and enables them to make the most of their skills and abilities. The tournament’s main aim was to foster people engagement, break down barriers and drive collaboration, a key value that is well entrenched in the company’s corporate culture and instrumental in driving overall success. Moreover, the happiness and wellbeing of our employees is central to our success as an organisation. When we work together as a team, we achieve our goals together.”

Founded in 1983, OMINVEST is one of the largest investment companies in the region. Its vision is to be an eminent investment group with significant global reach and impact. The company seeks to create value for all its stakeholders by prudently investing in growth sectors and markets while implementing innovative solutions, scalable platforms, and impactful initiatives.

