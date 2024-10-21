Muscat — Omantel successfully concluded its highly anticipated Extended Reality Bootcamp, a five-day event that brought together some of the brightest youth tech minds from across Oman. Delivered by the Omantel Innovation Labs, Omantel’s startup support arm, the bootcamp was held at Omantel HQ from October 6th to October 10th, with the aim to foster innovation and cultivate a thriving community of Extended Reality (XR) enthusiasts.

Omantel's Extended Reality Bootcamp was a hands-on immersion into the exciting world of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). After an extensive selection process, 37 participants were selected to take part in an intensive learning experience, designed to introduce innovative spatial computing technologies and their applications across multiple industries.

“Omantel is proud to lead the way in empowering our local tech community. This bootcamp is part of our contribution towards positioning Oman as a hub for digital innovation,” said HH Al Sayidda Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager at Omantel Innovation Labs. “By offering opportunities like this, we aim to bridge the gap between emerging technologies and our talented innovators, propelling Oman into a future driven by immersive tech.”

Participants explored the tools and technologies behind AR, VR, and MR, creating early prototype concepts and interacting directly with industry experts. Among the featured speakers were Jawdat Shammas, a digital pioneer with over 25 years of experience in spatial computing, Tolgay Hickiran, a Unity-certified AR/VR professional, and Juan Gabriel Gomila Salas, a global leader in AR/VR education, along with other distinguished innovators. Their sessions offered in-depth knowledge and real-world insights into the future of immersive technologies.

Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, the bootcamp underscored Omantel’s mission to nurture homegrown tech talent. By equipping participants with essential XR skills, Omantel is laying the foundation for Omani tech entrepreneurs to shape the future across industries such as gaming, education, and healthcare.

In addition to hands-on training, the bootcamp provided a platform for future tech entrepreneurs, helping them develop early-stage ideas that could lead to transformative startups. As Omantel continues to drive Oman’s tech landscape forward, events like the Extended Reality Bootcamp will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of Omani innovators.

About Omantel Innovation Labs:

Omantel Innovation Labs was established with the ambition to leverage Omantel’s expertise, partnerships, reach, and access to technology to contribute to Oman Vision 2040 and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technologies. Located in Madinat Al Irfan, the Labs boast a 1,100 square meter dedicated space at the heart of Omantel Headquarters. The Labs manage multiple innovation activities and are an active member of Alaian, an alliance of some of the world’s leading telcos committed to collaborating with the most disruptive startups.