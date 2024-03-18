Muscat – Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication and ICT services in the Sultanate of Oman, has recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with CC Energy Development (CCED), a prominent oil and gas operator in Oman. This strategic partnership marks the initiation of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project aimed at contributing to the further transformation of the operational landscape of Oman's energy industry.

At the core of this partnership is a multi-year contract. This contract will witness Omantel deploying cutting-edge cloud-based solutions across CCED's financial, supply chain, and human capital management domains. By leveraging Omantel's expertise in telecommunications and CCED's industry prowess, the project aims to drive unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, business transformation, and competitiveness within Oman's oil and gas sector.

Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside CCED. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation and enabling operational excellence in Oman's energy sector. By harnessing the power of cloud technology, we aim to propel CCED towards greater efficiency, resilience, and success."

Walter Simpson, Managing Director of CCED, said, "As a leading player in Oman's oil and gas industry, we recognise the importance of embracing technological advancements to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. This collaboration with Omantel will optimise performance and create a leaner operation while improving efficiency and productivity."

Through the implementation of Oracle cloud solutions, CC Energy Development (CCED) anticipates significant enhancements in operational agility, cost optimization, and resource allocation. CCED ensures compliance with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral (MEM) data residency regulations, adhering to the country's sovereignty requirements. The project is poised to streamline critical processes, enhance decision-making capabilities, and empower CCED to navigate the complexities of the energy landscape with confidence and foresight.

The Omantel-CCED partnership stands as a testament to the transformative potential of collaboration between the telecommunications and energy sectors. By leveraging synergies and expertise, both organizations are positioned to chart new territories, redefine industry standards, and contribute significantly to Oman's socio-economic development.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

CC Energy Development S.A.L. (CCED) is a dynamic, independent international oil & gas operator with a growth mindset that thinks globally but acts locally. We are a diverse, ethical and responsible organisation that believes people are key to our success and we ensure we benefit the communities we work in. CCED has growth as a core mindset and its continuously developing its capabilities to increase its production while spearheading sustainable practices and digital transformation.