MUSCAT — Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced a partnership with the National Hospitality Institute, to provide funding support to students and job seekers pursuing career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector. Aligned with the objectives set by the National Employment Program and the Ministry of Labor, this collaboration underscores a strong national focus on professional development, providing essential training opportunities and guidance to Omani youth that will facilitate their successful entry into the job market.



Khalid Al Amri, Chief Retail Banking Officer at OAB, said, “The tourism and hospitality sector is a critical pillar for diversification in Oman, offering significant employment potential due to its rapid growth. We're delighted to partner with the National Hospitality Institute, a key player in training Omani youth for the sector's job market.”



He went on to add, “This partnership reaffirms OAB's commitment to supporting the development and growth of our national talents. We recognize the importance of collaboration to empower young Omanis and enhance their skills across all sectors. Through this program, OAB will provide financial support to participants, enabling them to gain the necessary skills to thrive in this dynamic market. This aligns with our initiatives like 'Ruwad Al Arabi' and 'Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development,' which stem from our vision to empower and train young Omanis."



The Principal of the National Hospitality Institute Robert McLean said the partnership with Oman Arab Bank affirms the bank’s commitment to social responsibility, particularly in supporting strategic national goals to equip national cadres with the skills necessary to be productive in the labor force. He noted in particular the promising employment potential of the hospitality and tourism sector in the Sultanate of Oman.



The training and qualification programs offered by the National Hospitality Institute provide extensive opportunities for Omani nationals to enter the labor market, offering avenues for professional development and hands-on work experience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Al-Rahma

Corporate Communication Department

Dalal.Al-Rahma@oman-arabbank.com