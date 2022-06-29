The Ministerial meeting of the 11th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) was inaugurated in Baku, Azerbaijan today 28th June, 2022.
The Opening Session was attended by their Excellencies Ministers of tourism, heads of delegations of Member States and H.E. the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha.
H.E. Mr. Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, delivered an opening statement on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev.
In his speech during the Opening Session, the OIC Secretary-General Taha stressed that the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which eroded confidence in international travel, and the strict containment measures put in place resulted in significant losses in terms of both tourist arrivals and tourism receipts.
“The Worldwide tourist arrivals declined by 72.8% in 2020 compared to 2019, which resulted in an estimated loss of US$ 1.3 trillion in tourism revenues,” said the OIC Secretary-General.
He emphasized that the emerging market of Halal Tourism has the potential to give OIC Member States a competitive edge in this sub-sector and called on both public and private players is the tourism industry to invest more in Halal Tourism.
H.E. Taha underlined that tourism has continued to hold greater potentials for promoting Small and Medium Enterprises and for generating employment for a significant number of OIC populations, including the vulnerable segments and the youth.
In this context, he called for developing efficient public mechanisms, financial resources, and crisis-response preparedness mechanisms aimed at helping OIC Member Countries to successfully respond and recover from the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic crisis that has hit the tourism stakeholders since 2020.
H.E. Taha also called on the Member States and relevant OIC institutions to create new programs in the OIC Cities of Tourism in order to attract tourists and, at the same time, promote new OIC tourism destinations.
OIC Secretary-General calls for more investment in Halal tourism
The Worldwide tourist arrivals declined by 72.8% in 2020 compared to 2019
The Ministerial meeting of the 11th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) was inaugurated in Baku, Azerbaijan today 28th June, 2022.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.