Ogram, a pioneering technology-based platform, is celebrating eight years of transforming the hospitality sector by changing how businesses secure skilled part-time and flexible workers at short notice.

Marking this significant milestone, and following a recent multi-million-dollar investment, Ogram is setting its sights on expansion into new markets and further transforming the staffing industry. Expansion will help even more companies overcome staffing challenges and shape the future of flexible employment which is paramount with a market problem standing at around £650bn globally.

Ogram’s CEO, Shafiq Khartabil, and co-founders first identified the need for an agile staffing solution while managing multiple restaurants and hotels. The industry needed a way to overcome the challenge of finding high-quality, on-demand talent without long-term contracts.

Ogram began as a UAE-based startup to address the country’s own £1bn staffing problem, but quickly, the technology-driven approach propelled rapid expansion and entered Greece within just two years. Now actively exploring new markets across Western Europe, Ogram automates 80% of staffing processes ensuring businesses can instantly match with the right talent.

Shafiq credits much of Ogram’s success to the UAE’s support and backing for innovative businesses. As a country, it has a wealth of setup services, investors and financial solutions available. “The UAE is a business gateway to the world,” says Shafiq. “The unrivalled and supportive infrastructure it offers, coupled with access to funding makes it the ideal location to start and scale-up businesses. No wonder so many entrepreneurs are synonymous with the country.”

A crucial element of Ogram’s success has been its ability to partner with other professional UAE service providers to understand the landscape. Shafiq shares here his top three strategies for business success:

Get PRO support - The UAE is a business-friendly market offering strong governmental support. The easiest way to take advantage of this is by hiring a PRO (Public Relations Officer). I partnered with PRO Services Dubai, for its extensive industry knowledge and superior attention to detail. From company setup, immigration, trade licenses, and visas, they can help in crucial areas. A PRO service company is invaluable and adaptable to your needs, ensuring a cost-effective and efficient process.

Get networking - If you’re seeking investment, networking is essential. The UAE is home to many people who are keen to fund forward-thinking business ventures and back budding entrepreneurs. However, you need to actively seek out opportunities by attending industry events, joining business groups, and building relationships with the key players in your sector. Engaging with the right people can accelerate your business growth and chance of success.

Get visible – The UAE is highly competitive, so having a strong digital presence to stand out is essential. Invest in your digital marketing by having a professional website by optimising your content for search engines and leveraging social media to reach your target audience. International experts like UK-based CLD Agency can help you reach your target customers, boost online visibility and help grow your business successfully.

With its continued investment in technology, data-driven insights, and strategic expansion, the company remains committed to bridging global talent gaps. As businesses worldwide demand smarter, more flexible staffing solutions, Ogram is set to redefine workforce agility on a global scale.

Basel Abu Alrub, Director of PRO Services Dubai comments: "Setting up in a new country can be daunting, but with expert guidance, it becomes a seamless process. We are proud to support visionaries like Shafiq in navigating the UAE’s business landscape and turning ideas into thriving enterprises."

For more information on Ogram www.ogram.co or PRO Services Dubai at www.pro-services-dubai.ae.

