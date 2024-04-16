Dubai, UAE – Oasis Coils and Coatings (OCC), the GCC’s foremost manufacturer of heat transfer products and a globally recognized provider of Air Handling Unit (AHU) components, proudly announces the signing of a distributorship agreement with Desiccant Rotors International (DRI), a pioneer in Desiccant Heat Wheel Technology and the largest manufacturer of desiccant-coated aluminium substrate energy recovery wheels. The landmark partnership, which details distributorship rights of DRI’s Eurovent-certified EcoFresh enthalpy and sensible wheels, marks a pivotal moment for both entities, signifying a transformative shift towards innovation and efficiency in the Middle East's HVAC-R sector.

Established in 1984, with five manufacturing units and an installation base in 45+ countries, DRI is a technology-driven global provider of products for energy recovery, IAQ, fresh air treatment, evaporative cooling, green buildings, dehumidification and pollution control, renowned for its technical expertise and innovative products across the Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC&R) sector.

Pramodh Idicheria, Chief Operating Officer at Oasis Coils & Coatings, extends heartfelt appreciation for the groundbreaking alliance with DRI, a renowned industry stalwart. He enthuses, "We feel privileged to join hands with DRI, a name synonymous with trust and innovation. This partnership heralds a new era of shared synergies and limitless possibilities. By integrating DRI's world-leading desiccant heat wheel technology into our offerings, we are poised to enrich the value proposition for our esteemed clients across the region.”

Varun Pahwa, Executive Vice President of DRI expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with OCC to expand the reach of our EcoFresh enthalpy and sensible wheels. This collaboration enables us to leverage OCC's extensive network and expertise in the market to cater to the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions in the Middle East.”

Combining Oasis Coils' expansive distribution channels with DRI's renowned product portfolio, the strategic alliance is poised to set a new standard of excellence in the HVAC industry across key markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, and Bahrain; and will ensure unparalleled quality, reliability, and innovative solutions are delivered to customers.

About Desiccant Rotors International (DRI):

Desiccant Rotors International (DRI) is the largest manufacturer of desiccant coated aluminium substrate energy recovery wheels worldwide. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, DRI is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for the HVAC industry.



About Oasis Coils & Coatings:

The premier HVAC coil manufacturing & coating company in the GCC region, OCC supplies high-quality AHRI-certified Finned tube coils, SPC branded Heat Pipes and Anti-corrosion solutions through investments in the most advanced technology and automation processes.



