Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NXN, the UAE’s National Network for Logistics, has expanded its partner service portfolio with the addition of TCS Express World Wide, enabling customers in the UAE to access courier and document shipping services to Pakistan through NXN branches.

Customers can now also choose TCS services for sending parcels to Pakistan via NXN’s service channels, including solutions that support official documentation. The move integrates an established Pakistan-focused provider into NXN’s unified national network.

Abdulaziz Alhammadi, General Manager of NXN, said: “Expanding the services available through NXN is part of our phased approach to building a unified national network that connects customers to specialised logistics solutions through easily accessible service channels. Bringing TCS into this network adds an additional shipping option for the Pakistan corridor and supports a more efficient and integrated experience for individuals and businesses.”

Syed Tehren Shah, General Manager of TCS Express World Wide, said: “This collaboration with NXN creates a new access point for customers across the UAE to use TCS services for Pakistan. By linking TCS capabilities with NXN’s national footprint, we aim to offer a more convenient and reliable experience for sending parcels and important documents.”

By linking NXN’s nationwide network with TCS’s Pakistan-focused courier and documentation capabilities, the partnership strengthens access to essential cross-border services for individuals and businesses across the UAE.