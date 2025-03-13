Dubai, UAE — NTT DATA, a global digital business and technology services leader, today announces it has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program with a “Run” focus as a managed service provider (MSP) and will offer value-add services based on cloud solutions from SAP such as the RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP solutions and SAP Business AI as a full service package to customers around the globe. Joining SAP PartnerEdge, Run builds on NTT DATA’s SAP global partner status and helps position NTT DATA as a one-stop shop for cloud solutions from SAP.

As part of SAP PartnerEdge, Run, NTT DATA can help businesses harness the power of SAP Business Suite and cloud solutions from SAP by managing the complexities of implementation, management and service delivery. About 69% of tech leaders worldwide say they are very or extremely concerned about the growing amount of technology investments required to remain competitive, according to an IDC Info Snapshot, sponsored by SAP[1]. Working with an MSP like NTT DATA allows businesses to focus on their core objectives, innovate with confidence and achieve sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Tech debt has risen to a business level-risk that slows innovation and increases costs in a world where global organizations can afford neither,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. “This expanded partnership with SAP combines our strengths to help joint clients simplify their tech stacks and make smarter and more strategic investments in areas like AI, cloud and automation that can improve competitiveness and efficiency. We’re excited to build on our 35-year history and identify new ways to innovate for clients and better align their tech investments for future growth.”

"Our partnership with NTT DATA showcases the power of our ecosystem in driving customer success. By combining our cloud solutions and NTT DATA’s deep expertise, we can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation with confidence, efficiency, and agility,” said Thomas Saueressig, of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery.

One of the standout features of working with NTT DATA as a managed services provider is its “Anything-as-a-Service” approach, a one-stop-shop offering. By bundling all services, including cloud solutions from SAP and NTT DATA’s value-added services, into one comprehensive agreement, clients can benefit from fully managed, end-to-end cloud solutions. This streamlined approach also leverages over 35 years of NTT DATA's experience as a trusted SAP partner, ensuring seamless communication and expert support throughout the engagement.

“We are extremely proud to be selected by SAP to offer this service package globally, as it aligns perfectly with our forward-looking cloud strategy. As a leading SAP managed service provider, NTT DATA centrally coordinates all services to help clients innovate and achieve scalable, data-driven success. We enhance this support by leveraging cloud solutions from SAP with SAP Business AI and our value-added services,” said Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions.

NTT DATA delivers strategic market advantages and benefits for clients through this MSP program including:

Value-added services and high-value solutions: Fully managed end-to-end solutions, including transformation and migration services, proprietary IP including Cloud Concierge for use with RISE with SAP, Application Management Services, advisory and sustainability services

Industry solutions: The global collaboration between SAP and NTT DATA will deliver significant value for clients in industries such as life sciences, discrete industries, higher education, utilities and agriculture

Single point of contact : Clients benefit from a single point of contact through local NTT DATA professionals who provide deep domain expertise across business software, management, and service needs.

: Clients benefit from a single point of contact through local NTT DATA professionals who provide deep domain expertise across business software, management, and service needs. Flexible and attractive commercial model : NTT DATA offers flexible pricing models, covering the MSP “Anything-as-a-Service” offering

: NTT DATA offers flexible pricing models, covering the MSP “Anything-as-a-Service” offering End-to-End responsibility: NTT DATA manages the client relationship holistically throughout the entire life cycle, ensuring seamless integration, continuous support, and proactive management from initial consultation to ongoing optimization and innovation

Initially launching in Germany, USA, UK and Ireland, Turkey, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, NTT DATA plans to expand MSP offerings to additional countries in the second half of 2025.

For more information about NTT DATA as a managed service provider for SAP, please visit our website.

