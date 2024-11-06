NSG’s In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) solution will leverage the SES Open Orbits™ network for optimal performance and coverage

Passengers will experience seamless, complimentary Wi-Fi across Turkish Airlines' international routes, reinforcing the airline's leadership in onboard innovation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Neo Space Group (NSG), a PIF-owned company and Saudi Arabia’s leading provider of satellite communication services, has been chosen by Turkish Airlines to equip its upcoming fleet of 14 A350 aircraft, currently in production and set for delivery in 2026 and 2027, with NSG’s IFC solution. This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the passenger experience with reliable, high-speed internet.

Turkish Airlines is the first European carrier to partner with NSG, marking a significant step in expanding advanced satellite solutions to new markets. Integrating its IFC solution, powered by the SES Open Orbits™ network, will enable the airline to offer internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps. This top-tier, complimentary Wi-Fi service will be available to all passengers, setting a new standard for in-flight connectivity and ensuring a seamless, high-quality onboard experience.

As the largest airline by number of international destinations, Turkish Airlines is collaborating with NSG to elevate the onboard passenger journey with enhanced digital services, entertainment options, and superior Wi-Fi performance. This partnership redefines in-flight connectivity, allowing travelers to work, stream, and stay connected at exceptional speeds.

Commenting on this milestone, Martijn Blanken, CEO of NSG, expressed: “Our partnership with Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s most prominent carriers, underscores our shared vision for advancing in-flight connectivity. This collaboration will redefine onboard internet services, delivering uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity and elevating productivity, entertainment, and convenience.”

Regarding the partnership, Turkish Airlines Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Levent Konukcu stated: “We are continuing our efforts to make the skies as connected as the ground for our guests in this increasingly interconnected world. With high speeds and extensive coverage above the clouds, we are committed to providing our guests with unparalleled comfort and convenience. This partnership with NSG aligns with our mission to continuously enhance the flying experience and exceed industry expectations.”

NSG’s fully integrated IFC solution, Skywaves, developed in collaboration with Display Interactive, leverages SES multi-orbit connectivity for unparalleled performance. Enabled by the Airbus HBCplus programme, Skywaves dynamically allocates bandwidth to meet passenger demand, ensuring optimal performance throughout the flight and providing passengers with fast, reliable, and seamless internet access at speeds of up to 200 Mbps.

Global Coverage and Future Ambitions: NSG’s use of the SES Open Orbits™ network ensures comprehensive, multi-orbit coverage across Turkish Airlines’ routes. This dynamic, bandwidth-allocating system adapts to passenger demand, maintaining optimal performance throughout flights. The partnership is poised to set a new benchmark for inflight connectivity, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and reinforcing NSG’s global leadership in satellite services.

About NSG: www.neospacegroup.com

NEO SPACE GROUP (NSG) is a global space services company based in Saudi Arabia offering a broad portfolio of space services including satellite broadband communications, in-flight connectivity, earth observation and remote sensing, geospatial analysis, satellite navigation and IoT, and an active investor in space technology. NSG, a PIF company, is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation.

About Turkish Airlines: www.turkishairlines.com

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 474 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 350 worldwide destinations as 297 international and 53 domestics in 130 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Press Contact:

For more information and interviews, please contact:

Raouf Khalife, Head of Marketing & Communications: rkhalife@neospacegroup.com