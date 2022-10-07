Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright advised IHC Digital, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), on its AED 250million acquisition of a 54 percent stake in Middle East information and communications technology (ICT) provider Emircom.

The transaction, which closed on 28 September 2022, comes as part of IHC’s group-wide strategy to grow its digital assets portfolio and to expand into new growth areas.

Emircom is a market-leader in ICT in the Middle East, with a slew of successful infrastructural projects under its belt. In addition, Emircom also has strategic partnerships with many prominent players in the sector, including Cisco, Oracle, Dell, Microsoft and HP, among others.

The mandate was jointly led by senior partner Zubair Mir (Dubai) and partner Kayaan Unwalla (Dubai), who were supported by counsel Shazi Askarpour (Dubai), associate Amira Nassar (Dubai) and consultant John Boehm (Saudi Arabia).

Norton Rose Fulbright partner Zubair Mir said:

“We were delighted to work with IHC subsidiary, IHC Digital, one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region, on this important deal. Technology is a key focus sector for the UAE, as it continues to diversify and transform its economy, and we look forward to supporting our clients as this exciting market develops further.”