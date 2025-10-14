Nokia deploys state-of-the-art equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, accelerating digital transformation

Nokia today announced that it has maintained its role as Vodafone’s strategic partner in Europe and Africa as part of Vodafone’s five-year radio access network (RAN) investment programme. The deal follows Nokia’s recent RAN agreement with VodafoneThree, part of the largest privately funded telecommunications infrastructure project in Europe. The move supports Vodafone’s ambitions to deliver next-generation connectivity across Europe and Africa, enabling an inclusive and sustainable digital society.

Under the extended deal, Nokia will supply equipment from its industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, including Massive MIMO radios, baseband, and remote radio head (RRH) solutions powered by Nokia’s energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, boosting the performance, efficiency, and reliability of the network. This includes the first deployment of a 5G Dual-Band Massive MIMO Radio in Africa. These solutions will enhance the coverage, performance, and capacity of Vodafone’s network, delivering a superior customer experience in combination with reduced space and energy requirements.

Nokia will also deploy MantaRay NM, an AI-powered intelligent network management system offering a consolidated network view for optimal monitoring and management. Nokia continues to partner with Vodacom Group and Safaricom Group in markets including Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa.

Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia, said: “Today’s networks need new levels of performance, trust and resilience. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Vodafone, Vodacom, and its affiliates to build future-proof 5G standalone networks across Europe and Africa. This agreement underscores the strength of our industry-leading connectivity solutions, which help our customers respond to the future demands as the AI supercycle accelerates.”

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

