Jeddah – Nissan Saudi Arabia commemorated the tenth anniversary of its partnership with Petromin Corporation during a dedicated event held in Jeddah, marking a decade of collaboration that reflects the partnership’s stability, continuity, and sustained momentum.

The event brought together senior global and regional Nissan leadership, including Massimiliano Messina, Chairperson of the Nissan AMIEO Region, on his first official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India - Nissan and INFINITI.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Petromin Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Dabbagh Group, in addition to Petromin Corporation employees, representatives from leading media outlets, and content creators.

This high-level participation underscores Nissan’s commitment to direct engagement with its priority markets and reflects the confidence underpinning its long-standing partnership with Petromin Corporation. It also reinforces the strategic importance of the Saudi market as a stable platform for sustained, long-term growth.

Over the years, the partnership between Nissan and Petromin has played a central role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in the Saudi market, supported by a disciplined and methodical expansion of showrooms and service centers across the Kingdom. This approach has enhanced customer access to Nissan services, improved operational efficiency, and enabled the delivery of a more integrated and seamless ownership experience across major cities and multiple regions.

Commenting on the milestone, Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President of Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and India Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Marking ten years of partnership with Petromin Corporation represents a significant milestone in Nissan’s journey in the Kingdom and affirms Saudi Arabia’s role as a strategic market within our global priorities. Long-term partnerships are fundamental to how we plan for the future, guiding our investment decisions and reinforcing our commitment to markets that are central to Nissan’s sustainable growth. The presence of senior leadership reflects our long-term confidence in the Saudi market and our continued focus on building partnerships that support shared, enduring success.”

In turn, Adib Takieddine, Managing Director at Nissan Saudi Arabia, commented: “The partnership with Petromin Corporation has set a strong benchmark for effective local collaboration, supporting the development of an operating model aligned with customer expectations and evolving market dynamics. In recent years, our focus has been on driving operational excellence and elevating the customer experience, strengthening our readiness for the next phase while reinforcing the long-term sustainability of Nissan Saudi Arabia’s business in the Kingdom.”

The continued expansion of Nissan’s network across the Kingdom stands as a direct outcome of a long-term, partnership-driven investment strategy, enabling the development of a resilient and well-balanced presence aligned with evolving customer needs and the broader operating environment.

