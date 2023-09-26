Kuwait: Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain (AABC), the sole authorized dealer for Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Kuwait, landed four championship titles, one second place award along with 9 category awards at the highly-anticipated Nissan & Infiniti Regional Skills Contests held last month in Dubai.

The contests aim at recognizing and rewarding employees for their outstanding talent and customer service over the past year. Part of a larger global initiative, the regional contests underscore Nissan's commitment to fostering customer centricity in its workforce and that of its partner network across the Middle East.

50 out of more than 800 employees from eight markets qualified to the regional contest, where they were awarded the title of ‘The Elite’, as part of this year’s theme. In a true display of harmonious synergy, the event also brought together both Nissan and INFINITI brands to co-host the annual competition in the region for the very first time. Of the seven participants from Kuwait, five won awards across four categories including Sales Consultants, Service Advisors, Parts Executives, and Service Technicians.

Amongst the winners from Kuwait, Wael Abu Dolah won the first place in Nissan Sales Executive Excellence Competency (NISEC) and the category awards for the Best in Customer Connection and Product Presentation, Best in Test Drive, and Best in Negotiation and Closing.

The first place in Infiniti Sales Executive Competition (ISEC) was bagged by Yasser Abed, who also won the category awards for the Best in Guest Connection and Vehicle Presentation, and Best in Vehicle Delivery.

Nashaat Gad won the first place in the Nissan Service Advisor Excellence Competency (NISAC) contest. In addition, he was also awarded the Best in Reception and the Best in Customer Approval category awards. Nashaat Gad also won an incentive trip to Japan to attend the global awards ceremony in November.

Raveesh Nair won first place in the Nissan Parts Advisor Excellence Competency (NIPEC) and the category award for the Best in Parts Order Taking.

The second place in the Infiniti Service Consultant Competition (ISCC) was landed by Bader Jadallah. He also won the Best in Reception category award.

The Skills Contest, which is a global initiative, is a test of competence, a measure of knowledge, and a race against the clock, has been hosted by Nissan in the Middle East since 1997. Eligibility for the Regional Skills Contest is based on successfully completing the entire training curriculum and accumulating a minimum of one year's work experience at a dealership within the partner network.

Regional competition entrants from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Dubai, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Qatar, were evaluated on a comprehensive set of conditiaons that encompassed tangible and intangible skills, knowledge, and processes. Each participant faced real-world scenarios, similar to those encountered in showrooms and service centers, and were made to complete a variety of tasks within a set time frame.

By spotlighting outstanding talent, the Regional Skills Contest contributes to building trust, loyalty, and brand enthusiasm amongst employees and customers for the Nissan and INFINITI brands in the region.