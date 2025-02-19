Nile property Expo seeks to allure 4.5 million Egyptian expatriates in 4 countries during 2025

Expo Republic for Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences launching the largest Egyptian real estate exhibition tour with the goal of promoting Egyptian real estate abroad during 2025, as the company aims to launch 5 versions of Nile Property Expo starting next May.

Dr. Basem Kalila, Chairman of Expo Republic for Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences, said that Nile Property Expo is completing its plan to promote Egyptian real estate abroad and support the state's plan to export real estate this year, noting that the company is adopting a global marketing strategy to highlight major opportunities and projects in the Egyptian market, as well as the regional and international importance of the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein.



He pointed out that Nile Property Expo is witnessing international participation, the first of its kind, as the exhibition will take place in Canada and Qatar for the first time.



According to him, there will be five editions of NPE due to be held this year in four different countries. The first will take place in May of next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the second in Doha, Qatar. Two exhibitions will follow in September 2025 in Los Angeles, USA, and Toronto, Canada, as Nile Property expo will end in 2025 with one exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



He stressed that Nile Property expo plays an important role in enhancing communication between real estate investors and clients wishing to learn about the latest investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, and seeks to lure about 4.5 million Egyptian expatriates in 4 countries.



He pointed out that the company will promote, during the upcoming versions of its exhibitions, a number of major projects in the cities of the New Administrative Capital, the largest regional business hub in North Africa and the Middle East, New Alamein, which will become the primary destination for investors inside and outside Egypt during the coming period, in addition to projects in Mostakbal City in New Cairo and projects on the North Coast.



Since its launch in 2017, Nile Property Expo has managed to gain the trust of customers outside Egypt, due to its credibility and keenness to select serious-minded developers, in addition to good organization. Expo Republic has concluded strategic alliances with major governmental, consulting and financing entities to introduce myriad technologies that aim to bolster Nile Property’s exhibitions.