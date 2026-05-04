Dubai based design company Nikki Bisiker Interior Design has rebranded as Nikki Bisiker Design Studio, reflecting the full scope of its work today. The new name signals a shift from a traditional interior design studio into a complete design house, offering a wider and more integrated set of services, including custom furniture designed and manufactured in the UAE and exported to Europe and worldwide.

The studio works across new builds, renovations and large-scale projects, partnering closely with architects and developers. From concept design through to technical drawings and full project execution, every client experiences a seamless journey from idea to completion.

Led by Nikki Bisiker, the studio brings an international perspective shaped by projects in locations such as KSA, UK, France, Austria, Italy, Beirut and the US. Her work spans luxury homes, hospitality spaces, yachts and concept-driven environments. Whether refined and timeless or bold and creative, each project is fully curated and uniquely shaped around the client, the context and the story the space needs to tell.

The studio's portfolio has grown significantly in both scale and diversity. One of the key recent projects is CMPLX in Dubai's creative hub Al Quoz, where the team led design guardianship for a unique concept that combining a Pilates studio, roastery and event space. The project highlights the studio's growing involvement in lifestyle and wellness focused environments.

In the UAE, Nikki Bisiker Design Studio has completed the new build Elysian Mansion in Tilal Al Ghaf and continues to work on several high-end residential projects. These include ongoing work in Al Barari following the delivery of a full design package, a renovation in Jumeirah Islands and a completed apartment in Eden House. The studio is also developing a large scale themed commercial destination inspired by an enchanted forest, spanning 1 million sq ft., further reflecting the scope and ambition of its work in the region.

Internationally, the studio has recently completed designing a private yacht in the South of France and a historic villa in Tuscany, which has moved from concept into the architectural stage. The studio is also currently developing a new residential project in Beirut by the marina. Additional projects include works within a Royal Residence and several private homes at different stages of development.

Nikki Bisiker Design Studio is supported by a multidisciplinary team covering design, technical development, procurement and project delivery. Together, they offer a complete approach that allows clients to move into fully finished spaces with every detail carefully resolved.

The studio’s work now extends beyond interiors to include landscaping, pool design, facade detailing, lighting consultancy, wellness spaces, full spatial planning and architecture. This broader offering reflects a more holistic way of designing, where every element is considered as part of a complete living experience.

Nikki Bisiker Design Studio is building a strong presence across the Middle East, UK and Europe with a clear focus on creating thoughtful, well executed spaces that are both enduring and forward thinking in their design language.