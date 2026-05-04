Iraq has prepared the designs for 21 new residential cities within ongoing plans to tackle persistent housing supply shortages, an official has said.

The Ministry of Construction and Housing spokesperson Nabil al-Saffar told the official Iraqi News Agency that the ministry is moving towards establishing fully serviced residential cities in cooperation with real estate developers in various governorates.

“Basic designs have been prepared for 21 cities…they are awaiting approvals to be launched by investors in various parts of Iraq,” he said.

"Work has already begun on two cities in Baghdad, and one each in Mosul, Karbala, and Babylon. Other cities are in the tendering phase in the governorates of Basra, Najaf, Dhi Qar, Maysan, and Wasit, and have reached the final stages of announcement," he noted.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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