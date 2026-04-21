Expo 2030 Riyadh has awarded two major utilities and infrastructure contracts to local contractor Al Yamama Company, the company said in a social media post.

The latest awards are aimed at accelerating on-site delivery and enabling the next phase of development, the post on 'X' said.

According to the project announcement, the two packages include infrastructure works covering internal roads, smart mobility systems and core infrastructure.

No contract values or timelines were disclosed.

The awards indicate growing execution momentum at the Expo site as Riyadh ramps up construction activity for the event.

Set to take place from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh is planned to be one of the largest Expos ever, held on a 6-million-square-metre (sqm) site with a target of more than 195 participating nations. The site is designed to welcome over 40 million visits through world-class infrastructure, hospitality venues, and cutting-edge facilities, according to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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