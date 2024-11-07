Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Top Japanese architectural, engineering and urban design firm, Nikken Sekkei, one of the world’s largest practices, is unveiling its latest projects and innovative solutions at Cityscape Global.

Since the 1980s, Nikken Sekkei has created timeless architectural icons across the Middle East and continues to deliver industry leading projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and throughout the region.

Dr. Fadi Jabri, CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to be part of Cityscape Global, the region's leading real estate event, and to showcase our wide range of expertise including mixed-use developments, offices, luxury residential, and transportation. The history of Nikken Sekkei is one of consecutive challenges to approach the unknown and the unexplored. We strive to deliver cutting-edge and elegant designs that bring living experiences to a new level and transform urban landscapes, all the while being mindful of the environment. We look forward to sharing our vision with industry leaders and professionals in Riyadh and contribute to the development of the region.”

At Cityscape Global, Nikken Sekkei will showcase a range of prestigious projects including One Za’abeel, located at the entrance to central Dubai. This mixed-use development awarded the 2024 CTBUH Awards, Best Tall Building by Region, highlights the company’s innovative design capabilities through seamlessly integrating offices, hotels, residences, and commercial spaces to offer an elevated lifestyle experience. With two towers separated by a highway and connected 100 meters above ground by THE LINK, the linear and asymmetrical silhouette embodies timeless elegance, while the shining glass exteriors are designed to optimize the indoor environment.

Held under the theme "The Future of Living", Cityscape Global aims to expand local and international investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving real estate sector. Global leaders in architecture and net-zero designs, Nikken Sekkei will be presenting the future of sustainable and efficient building solutions during the event.

On show will be Tadawul Tower, a high-rise office designed with environmental considerations and advanced technology, achieving LEED Gold certification for eco-friendly architecture and awarded the International Architecture Awards in 2024. The design symbolizes the transformation underway in the Kingdom through Saudi Vision 2030 and is inspired by the concept of "opening up a new era." The Forum, at the building's core, features polyhedral forms reminiscent of Islamic geometry and polished materials that reflect natural light, creating a futuristic atmosphere, with rough rock surfaces used, and water and greenery evoking the region’s serene spirituality. The tower features a comfortable head office on the upper floors and tenant offices in the middle, complemented by shared facilities, including a conference hall.

Another project on show is Dubai Harbour Residences, one of Nikken Sekkei’s latest residential design projects, offering a glimpse into the future of luxury living across the region.

Located in the extraordinary seafront district of Dubai Harbour, Nikken Sekkei brought progressive urban development to one of Dubai's most sought-after communities. Comprising a refined collection of low-rise beachfront residences, including apartments and penthouses with panoramic views of both the Arabian Gulf and the urban landscape, the design creates a light, dreamy ambiance where elements seamlessly connect, evoking an elegant, mirage-like experience.

Nikken Sekkei will be joining over 400 exhibitors at the world's largest real estate event, showcasing transformative projects and cutting-edge real estate practices at Cityscape Global at Stand H3.L20 in the Architecture Design section.

About Nikken Sekkei

Nikken Sekkei is a collective of architects, designers, and experts across multiple disciplines. With 120 years of experience in creating timeless elegance and enduring value, the company proposes context-customised solutions and visionary designs to contribute to a better urban environment supporting the well-being of people. Nikken Sekkei currently employs over 3,100 professional staff globally and has 11 offices in strategic locations outside Japan. The company's portfolio covers a broad range of services, including masterplans, mixed-use developments, offices, commercial facilities, residential complexes, hotels, transportation (airports and railway stations), education, culture, R&D, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and welfare facilities.

