Kuwait — Atlas Blue, Kuwait’s leading swimming pool and wellness contractor, hosted an exclusive launch event on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, celebrating the grand opening of its new showroom located in Rai Block 4, Hamdan Rashed Al Alyian Street – Bader Complex.

The event welcomed esteemed members of the media, VIP guests, distinguished clients, and Atlas Blue’s management team. Guests enjoyed a private tour of the newly unveiled showroom, offering an inside look at Atlas Blue’s expertise in luxury swimming pools and wellness solutions.

The evening featured a warm welcome speech by Atlas Blue’s leadership, highlighting the company’s journey, commitment to excellence, and vision for the future. The event concluded with an elegant dinner, providing guests the opportunity to network and celebrate this important milestone.

About Atlas Blue:

With over 35 years of industry expertise, Atlas Blue is recognized as the premier swimming pool and wellness contractor in Kuwait. The company’s team of over 70 dedicated professionals has successfully delivered thousands of projects, consistently exceeding client expectations. Every project at Atlas Blue is approached with precision, care, and meticulous attention to detail — making every dream a reality.