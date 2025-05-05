​​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Riyadh Air and Verteil Technologies have announced a strategic partnership that will see Verteil become the launch NDC (New Distribution Capability) aggregator, marking a major milestone in Riyadh Air’s offer and order-based digital distribution journey. Through this collaboration, travel sellers across the globe will gain seamless access to Riyadh Air’s NDC content via Verteil’s industry-leading platform, Verteil Direct Connect (VDC), reinforcing a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in airline retailing.

With this partnership, Riyadh Air NDC content will be accessible to travel sellers globally as it rolls out a modern and efficient distribution strategy that prioritises transparency, personalisation, and direct connectivity. Verteil’s proven expertise in deploying scalable NDC solutions for leading airlines ensures that travel sellers can access a full suite of content and functionalities, including real-time availability, rich fare options, ancillary services, and instant ticketing across multiple points of sale.

Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer, Riyadh Air, said: “Riyadh Air aims to set a new global standard for airline connectivity and innovation. Partnering with Verteil at this early stage allows us to ensure a strong foundation for modern distribution technology that is both future-ready and aligned with our digital-first strategy.”

Jerrin Jos, Founder and CEO of Verteil Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Riyadh Air as their launch NDC aggregator. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to modernising airline distribution, facilitating true retailing and enabling global travel sellers with direct access to richer content and better customer experiences.”

Verteil’s robust integration and flexible deployment capabilities make it easier for travel sellers – whether OTAs, TMCs, or Consolidators – to adopt NDC without heavy technical or operational burdens. As Riyadh Air prepares to launch its inaugural flights, this partnership ensures that distribution is already live and ready, empowering sellers to start doing business in the offer order world without delay.

The announcement took place during the Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai, which concluded on Thursday with record attendance.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is the new national carrier of Saudi Arabia, launched with a bold vision to connect the Kingdom to over 100 destinations globally by 2030. Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air aims to set a new standard for global aviation through exceptional guest experiences, innovation-driven operations, and a strong commitment to sustainability. Headquartered in Riyadh, the airline is poised to play a key role in the Kingdom’s aviation and tourism ambitions, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

About Verteil Technologies

Verteil Technologies is a leading global travel technology company revolutionizing airline distribution through its modern, NDC-based platform—Verteil Direct Connect (VDC). As a trusted partner to 50+ airlines worldwide, Verteil empowers travel sellers with real-time access to rich airline content and booking capabilities, including ancillaries and personalization features, all on a single platform. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and seamless integration, Verteil is at the forefront of enabling the transition to next-generation distribution in the airline industry.