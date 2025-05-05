Over 70 Stakeholders Unite in Cairo to Drive Innovation, Boost Industrial Competitiveness, and Advance Egypt’s Vision for a Digitally Empowered Economy

Cairo, Egypt: In a powerful demonstration of commitment to Egypt's economic future, GIZ Egypt today convened a landmark Digital Transformation Forum, drawing the participation of key government officials, private sector pioneers, and leading industry experts. The high-profile event, held in Cairo, underscores a concerted national effort to empower Egypt's industrial sector through the adoption of cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies.

Esteemed representatives from pivotal organizations including the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), the Chamber of Information Technology and Communication (CIT), Banque Du Caire (BDC) , and the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST), as well as industry leaders such as INTEGRATION International Management Consultants GmbH, the Egyptian Association for Industrial Technology (Egypt4Industry), and the Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO), actively engaged with manufacturers from key industrial zones spanning the 6th of October, Sadat, Beni Suef, Borg El Arab, and Fayoum. This strategic scene of diverse expertise aims to bridge the existing gap between industrial needs and the transformative potential of advanced technologies, directly contributing to the competitiveness of local manufacturers and accelerating localization within the sector.

Bringing together over 70 influential stakeholders, the event served as a dynamic platform for fostering awareness, sharing practical applications of Industry 4.0, and forging crucial business connections between manufacturers, support institutions, and technology service providers.

Mr. Sameh Hammad, Head of Component “Clusters / Industrial Zones Development” in the Project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion in Egypt (JP-SME), at GIZ Egypt emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, stating, “With Egypt focusing on elevating the ICT sector’s contribution to 8% of GDP by 2030, digital transformation is not merely an option, but an imperative. Egypt’s unwavering commitment to embracing Industry 4.0 across all sectors is evident, and GIZ is proud to be supporting this evolution. This forum embodies our dedication to equipping local manufacturers with the essential tools and knowledge to compete in the era of smart manufacturing, fostering sustainable industrial growth powered by innovation.”

For his part, Mr. Marcus Antonius Casel, Team Leader at INTEGRATION International Management Consultants GmbH, said, “Egypt has an ambitious vision to increase the industrial sector’s current contribution to GDP from 14% to 20–30%. This vision aligns perfectly with INTEGRATION’s experience in emerging markets, as demonstrated through our two-year partnership with GIZ on the Cluster Development Project, which has already shown transformative potential in driving innovation. We are committed to building on our collective achievements to further strengthen Egypt’s industrial resilience.”

Mr. Muhammad Said, Co-founder and Board Member of the Egyptian Association for Industrial Technology (Egypt4Industry), conveyed his organization’s dedication, stating, “Egypt4Industry is deeply committed to the advancement of Egypt’s industrial sector. We achieve this by delivering specialized advisory services that empower factories and industrial zones to strategically leverage digital solutions, leading to tangible improvements in productivity, sustainability, and overall resilience. We extend our sincere appreciation to our invaluable partner, GIZ. Their resources, profound expertise, and unwavering support have been instrumental in empowering businesses and entrepreneurs throughout the industrial landscape.”

This significant forum marks a pivotal milestone in Egypt's ambitious journey towards a digitally empowered industrial future. By fostering robust collaboration between manufacturers, technology innovators, and key institutional partners, GIZ and its partners are actively constructing the foundation for a more intelligent, agile, and competitive manufacturing ecosystem. This progress is further reinforced by Egypt's substantial investments in digital infrastructure, with a dedicated allocation of USD 1.6 billion.

About GIZ:

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. Operating in Egypt since 1956, GIZ provides technical expertise, develops capacities, and delivers effective solutions in close partnership with local governmental and non-governmental organisations. GIZ supports Egypt in its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 and to create better social and economic prospects for the Egyptian people.

On behalf of the German Government, the European Union, and other parties, GIZ implements more than 20 projects with a total budget of over 190 million Euros, in all parts of Egypt in the following areas of cooperation: Energy, Water, Economic Development, Governance and Urban Development.

This event is implemented on behalf of the German Government by GIZ Egypt through the Project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion (JP-SME), as part of the Invest for Jobs - Special Initiative "Decent Work for a Just Transition".