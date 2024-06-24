Doha, Qatar – NextNorth Air Mobility, Lda, an airline specializing in air taxis, and FlyNow Aviation GmbH, an innovative developer of modular electric eCopters, are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance Urban Air Mobility (UAM) solutions, with a focus on the Middle Eastern region.

This MoU is a direct outcome of the collaborative discussions and engagements at the recent Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum held from April 30 to May 02, 2024. The event provided a crucial platform for stakeholders in the e-mobility sector to explore and foster synergies aimed at revolutionizing urban transportation.

Overview:

NextNorth Air Mobility, aside from its role as an airline with operating air taxis, is also committed to designing, developing, and operating UAM systems and technologies. Their comprehensive approach is aimed at reducing transportation friction and pioneering the Urban Air Mobility Industry with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

FlyNow Aviation specializes in developing efficient, automatically flying electric modular eCopters for cargo and personal transport. Their eCopters are known for superior noise emission control, energy efficiency, ergonomics, and cost-effectiveness, with plans for a hydrogen-powered version in the future.

The MoU outlines a collaboration between NextNorth and FlyNow to explore the potential introduction of cargo and passenger eVTOLs in various parts of the world, with a special focus on the Middle East. This will begin with a lighthouse project in a real scenario. The partnership aims to develop turnkey solutions and establish a common understanding of future interactions between aircraft, air traffic management (ATM), UAM technology platforms, and infrastructure. This will be done in collaboration with regulators, service providers, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) end-users.

Comments from CEOs:

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to redefine urban transportation. By combining our expertise with FlyNow's innovative eCopter technology, we are poised to make urban air mobility a reality, especially in the Middle East," said Mrs. Gema Ferrero, CEO of Nextnorth Air Mobility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nextnorth to push the boundaries of urban air mobility. Our shared vision will drive the development of efficient, sustainable, and scalable UAM solutions, with a special focus on cargo applications," said Mr. Jürgen Greil, CEO of FlyNow Aviation.

About NextNorth Air Mobility:

NextNorth Air Mobility is an airline specializing in air taxis and is at the forefront of UAM innovation, designing, developing, and operating systems and technologies that enable seamless urban transportation.

About FlyNow Aviation GmbH:

FlyNow Aviation leads in the development of modular electric eCopters for cargo and personal transport, prioritizing efficiency, sustainability, and cutting-edge design.

About AEMOB:

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, took place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted and strategically partnered by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, and set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event provided an occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

For more information, please visit www.aemobforum.com.

