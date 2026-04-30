Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: NextEra, a Saudi-based company specializing in IT solutions, has announced the opening of its new headquarters in KAFD in Riyadh. The inauguration took place under the patronage of Chairman Eng. Nabil Al Nuaim, and in the presence of CEO and Board Member Dina Abo Onoq, alongside a group of partners and leaders from the Kingdom’s technology sector.

The opening marks a strategic step that reflects NextEra’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Saudi market and strengthening its role as an active strategic partner supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. Through its advanced technology solutions, the company contributes to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in building a sustainable and thriving digital economy.

NextEra is a Saudi company established through a strategic partnership between Aramco Digital and LTIMindtree, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions. This partnership enables the company to combine international expertise with a strong understanding of local and regional market needs, delivering advanced, future-focused solutions that support key sectors across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO and Board Member Dina Abo Onoq said:

“This milestone represents a new phase for NextEra as we continue to strengthen our presence in the local and regional markets. It marks the beginning of a promising stage of growth and impact within the technology sector. We aim to continue playing an active role as a strategic partner in the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey, through delivering advanced solutions and investing in the development of Saudi talent.”

She added that the company focuses on serving four main sectors: government, banking and insurance, oil and gas, and tourism, by providing advanced technology solutions that support efficiency and innovation. She also highlighted the company’s commitment to developing national talent, which remains central to its strategy, through its advanced training center in the Eastern Province and its plans to expand by launching additional training centers across the Kingdom to prepare a new generation of Saudi professionals to lead the future of technology and innovation.

NextEra has built a strong ecosystem of strategic partnerships with leading global technology companies, including Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Google, HP, and Dell. These partnerships enhance the company’s ability to deliver advanced solutions aligned with global best practices.

The announcement of the new headquarters coincides with NextEra’s ongoing development of a new, innovative product based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies (Agentic AI), which is expected to be announced soon. The solution is set to introduce new approaches to how organizations manage data and make decisions with greater efficiency and intelligence.

The choice of KAFD as NextEra’s headquarters reflects the company’s ambition to operate from one of the region’s leading financial and business hubs, supporting its plans for growth, expansion, and collaboration with both public and private sector entities across the Kingdom

About NextEra:

NextEra is a next-generation technology company based in Saudi Arabia, established as a joint venture between Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, and LTM, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions. We deliver localized IT services and drive innovation across AI, cloud, Industry 4.0, and sustainable technologies, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.