Dubai — Clemta, a leader in business formation and management solutions for entrepreneurs worldwide, launches Clemta Intelligence, an innovative AI-powered financial assistant set to revolutionize the management of US businesses.

Clemta offers innovative SaaS solutions that simplifies the entry of the businesses in MENA into the US market. This launch highlights its commitment to integrating advanced technology that enhances and simplifies business operations for entrepreneurs and small businesses across the MENA region.

Business management is transformed by AI

The AI revolution is dramatically reshaping business operations, offering new ways for companies to manage essential functions like taxation in the United States. Currently, 70% of SMEs operate without professional accounting support, and more than half manage their financial operations solely through business owners or managers - a time-consuming and error-prone process for non-experts.

AI, however, is bridging this gap, with the power to automate over 95% of manual tasks and reduce errors by 50% in financial management, providing a competitive edge for small teams.

Clemta Intelligence is uniquely equipped to help businesses address operational challenges with greater effectiveness, optimize workflows, and improve precision in financial management.

Trusted partner of the Gulf in the US

With over 10,000 customers globally, Clemta has established itself as the #1 business formation and management solution in the US market. Rated 4.9/5 Excellent on Trustpilot and recognized as the most trusted business solutions platform in the MENA region, Clemta continues to support the development of the local business ecosystem and breaks down barriers for MENA businesses’ growth worldwide.

“As Clemta, we combine all processes from company formation to banking, accounting, and tax compliance on a single platform. Clemta Intelligence helps us enhance the competitive power of regional businesses in global markets. We’re excited to launch Clemta Intelligence. It is a reflection of our commitment to providing businesses with impactful, next-generation solutions,” said İlayda Şencan, CEO at Clemta.

“As the leading choice for MENA entrepreneurs in global business formation, we are committed to developing innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the local markets. We are proud to contribute to the digital transformation of the Gulf region, especially as the only platform offering comprehensive Arabic language support.”

Solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses

Clemta Intelligence empowers business owners with instant, personalized answers to business-related queries, facilitating seamless workflows and providing financial insights tailored to each company's needs. This cutting-edge assistant represents Clemta's mission to provide a robust platform that streamlines business processes and optimizes efficiency for local MENA businesses and entrepreneurs.

Clemta Intelligence comes with a range of powerful features, such as 24/7 AI-powered business operations dashboard, smarter bookkeeping, one-click tax compliance and real-time monitoring. It streamlines back-office operations like bookkeeping, taxation, and document management, with instant and customized support, automated workflows, and improved efficiency.

Clemta Intelligence eliminates manual data entry with automated reconciliation and categorization, to effortlessly track expenses, save time, and minimize errors. It simplifies tax filing with integrated accounting tools that ensure year-around compliance. It also offers immediate access to up-to-date financial data and comprehensive reports, allowing an accurate view of the company's financial health.

About Clemta

Clemta is an innovative SaaS solution that simplifies MENA businesses' entry into the US market, combining all processes from company formation to banking, accounting, and tax compliance on a single platform. With Clemta Intelligence, we continue to enhance the competitive power of regional businesses in global markets.

Contact:

İlayda Şencan

info@clemta.com