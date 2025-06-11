Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Newgen Software, a global provider of an AI-first digital transformation platform, announced its inclusion among “Notable Vendors” in Forrester’s The Digital Process Automation Software Landscape, Q2 2025 report, authored by Craig Le Clair et al.

The Forrester report defined DPA software as “platforms that develop process applications with low-code and advanced programming principles with modeling, orchestration, dynamic case management, and AI-led support.”

The report emphasised the importance of understanding the value leaders can expect from a DPA vendor and investigating options based on size and market focus in the digital process automation space. Newgen’s top three extended use cases were self-identified as customer self-service, document automation, and data-driven automation.

Commenting on the recognition, Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen, said: “Automation today isn’t just about faster processes it’s about enabling smarter, adaptive ways of working. At Newgen, we’re combining low-code, AI, and years of process automation expertise to help enterprises modernise with purpose. With our AI-first NewgenONE platform, we’re empowering enterprises to adapt faster and drive measurable, end-to-end impact.”

NewgenONE is a unified, AI-first, low-code digital transformation platform that is purpose-built for digital process automation across complex enterprise environments. The platform integrates low-code development, intelligent orchestration, and GenAI-led capabilities to automate processes, manage content, and enhance communications from a single, cohesive framework. With embedded AI agents like NewgenONE Marvin, LumYn, Harper, and domain-specific innovations, Newgen empowers citizen and professional developers to rapidly model, deploy, and scale adaptive, end-to-end automation that drives agility, efficiency, and business transformation.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

