Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the launch of Vertiv™ Unify, a unified control platform designed to simplify, standardize, and streamline data center operations by integrating visibility, management, and reporting of critical power and thermal infrastructure while providing scalability and flexibility. As the only leading provider of the full suite of power train and thermal chain equipment, Vertiv now enables seamless integration and coordination across systems through Vertiv Unify.

As AI-driven workloads and hyperscale data centers expand, operators face growing challenges in maintaining efficiency across power and thermal infrastructure. The Vertiv Unify consolidated management platform provides convenient monitoring, management, and control of critical digital infrastructure for enhanced system performance. This decentralized system is available to approved users from virtually any device, empowering facility and data center managers with access to actionable insights for improved decision-making.

“Data centers require an integrated approach to infrastructure management that reduces complexity and enhances performance,” said Andrew McClintock, global offering manager at Vertiv. “Vertiv Unify accelerates system deployment with plug-and-play functionality, offers unlimited scalability, and provides real-time visibility into power and thermal infrastructure for more informed decision-making.”

The system provides plug-and-play configurations, simplified energy usage reporting, and global and site-specific scalability. It also offers an unlimited licensing model for unlimited clients, screens, tags, connections, and devices, allowing access and information to all required stakeholders. Vertiv™ Unify is backed by Vertiv’s industry-leading support and lifecycle services, a global organization trained to provide end-to-end support to protect and optimize critical operations.

