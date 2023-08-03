U.A.E: Prosper Real Estate, a leading Dubai-based real estate consultancy and brokerage firm, has emerged as a prominent player in the thriving Dubai real estate market, cementing its position as a trusted advisor to top multinational investors. With a record-breaking influx of six million tourists and a surge in real estate investments reported by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing in the first four months of 2023, Prosper Real Estate’s presence is shaping the industry's growth with tailored investment solutions.

According to Dubai Property Market Forecast for 2023, the real estate sector of the emirates is projected to attain a value of AED 300 billion by the end of this year. The forecast comes in line with the increase in sales volumes in 2022, which reached AED 261 billion marking a substantial 75 per cent rise from the AED 149 billion recorded in 2021.

Prosper Real Estate’s team of experts play an instrumental role in guiding multinational investors through the dynamic market landscape. It’s comprehensive knowledge and experience enables them to align custom investment solutions with unique needs of clients.

Akram Kanso, co-founder, and Managing Director of Prosper Real Estate said: “We are witnessing substantial growth in 2023, as Dubai solidifies its position as a global hub for real estate. At Prosper Real Estate, we take pride in our role as a real estate consultancy firm that surpasses our clients’ expectations. Dubai’s real estate sector reflects the city’s ambitious vision, and we are honoured to play a key role in shaping a better future for this market.”

In addition to catering to the needs of top multinational investors, Prosper Real Estate has also been actively involved in bolstering the local real estate market. The company has been supporting real estate developers in developing strategies, management procedures and long-term planning, aiding them in identifying the ever-evolving market demands and aligning their developments with future growth prospects.

Furthermore, Prosper Real Estate's commitment extends beyond investment solutions, as it also focuses on assisting individuals in finding their dream homes. The firm's personalised approach ensures that each client's requirements and lifestyle preferences are understood and matched with suitable properties, making the dream of owning a home in Dubai a reality for many.

With a forward-looking approach, Prosper Real Estate aims to capitalise on the thriving market conditions and actively assists clients in navigating the dynamic real estate landscape of Dubai. Their extensive industry knowledge, strong market expertise and unwavering client-centric attitude position Prosper Real Estate as a reliable partner, steering investors towards promising opportunities and ensuring their success.

About Prosper Real Estate:

Established in 2022, Prosper Real Estate is a renowned real estate consultancy and brokerage firm based in Dubai. The firm was established with the sole objective of offering unparalleled support and services to real estate developers, investors, and end-users. The company is committed to going above and beyond the conventional practices of real estate brokerage by delivering bespoke strategies that align with the distinctive requirements of its multitude of residential and commercial clients. It leverages its team of experienced professionals to offer a wide range of services, focusing on property sales and leasing. The company specialises in guiding clients in buying, selling, and renting properties while also ensuring seamless transactions and client satisfaction.

