Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Leading architectural and engineering consultancy SSH has partnered with King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) in Saudi Arabia to deliver multiple packages comprising architecture, comprehensive multi-disciplinary design, engineering design, and sub-consultancy services. The partnership with SSH contributes to KAFD's vision as Riyadh's prime business and lifestyle destination.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities, and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, and play. A 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions and is the largest LEED certified mixed-use financial district in the world. It is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC).

SSH has been awarded several projects in KAFD through which the consultancy will deliver design and multi-disciplinary services for hotels, branded residences, retail units, food and beverage outlets, car parking facilities, and entertainment venues, including a multiplex cinema.

Commenting on the partnership, Matt Squires, CEO at SSH, said: "As Saudi Arabia's flagship business center in the heart of Riyadh, we are thrilled to be a key partner of choice for KAFD. Developments like KAFD excite us as they allow us to work with our clients and contribute our expertise and passion for design and engineering to influence this vibrant, global business and leisure hub positively. We are confident KAFD will be one of the world's most prominent business and lifestyle districts, and we look forward to supporting both KAFD's and Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision to bolster economic growth through infrastructure development, real estate and housing, tourism, and hospitality."

Saudi Arabia continues to offer tremendous opportunities for the industry. Organisations within the Kingdom are reinforcing their teams and operations, emphasising the significance of this market as a key sustainable pillar of their businesses. Over the past five years, SSH has increased its investment and commitment to this central market and positioned itself as a Partner of Choice. SSH supports its clients in delivering their inspiring work program and playing an instrumental role in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Gautam Sashittal, CEO of KAFD DMC, stated, ‘From the outset, our vision at KAFD DMC has been to develop and operate the hub as a 24/7 living district where tenants, residents, employees, and visitors can work, live, and play. We expect the district workforce and inhabitants to reach 100,000 by the end of 2024. As a result, we expanded our mixed-use offering and are excited about working with SSH to deliver better infrastructure with increased parking spaces and more hospitality, retail, and entertainment venues for our customers’.

KAFD boasts easy internal connectivity through the application of its 10-minute strategy. Supported by the availability of electric scooters and a ridesharing mobility solution, integrating information, technology, infrastructure, vehicles, and users, KAFD’s city navigation solutions are safe, smart, and sustainable. This 10-minute city within a city has built over 40 skybridges, providing visitors and residents with an effortless climate-controlled travel experience, which will be further enriched with the launch of a monorail service, connecting the entire district together.

About SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 62 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, London, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Algeria, and North Africa.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 800 high-caliber local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH has ranked within the top 10 Middle East architectural firms and infrastructure and construction management in the World Architecture 100 Survey in 2023. SSH was also ranked in 100th place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2023.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.

About KAFD

Situated in Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic business and lifestyle destination with state-of-the-art physical and digital infrastructure. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), established in 2018. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. KAFD’s 95 buildings, designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, have reshaped the skyline of Riyadh. The vibrant mixed-use district offers a range of experiences across its area of 1.6 million square meters. It is the most significant development globally to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the highest accreditation from the USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council), which recognizes KAFD as a global leader in sustainability.

