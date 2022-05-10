Abu Dhabi: Credo is a full-service communication, marketing and digital agency formed by experienced professionals with an industry background, or having held senior roles in global PR networks, brought together under the guidance and leadership of Emirati Chairman, Samer Al Haira.

The agency will use insightful local knowledge and the latest global thinking to give regional firms and organisations genuine business advantage, with a focus on new and developing channels, which target a new generation of users.

Credo Chairman, Mr Al Haira commented: “As a buyer of marketing and communication services across the region I was aware that overseas companies want to advise, but very often do not fully understand the UAE or GCC, which restricts what they can deliver. There are some great companies, but they are headquartered in New York, London or elsewhere. At Credo, we are from the region, for the region, with global experience and expertise, based in Abu Dhabi.”

Credo builds on the growing influence the UAE is having across global markets on a business, political and social level. The structure of the firm means that the UAE is the hub, with communication knowledge from the region being transferred to its international offices. Working with industry experts, from Financial Services through to the Metaverse, Credo aims to raise the profile of the GCC as a centre of excellence for communications.

“We are extremely ambitious but know that we need to build trust with the business leaders of the UAE and across the GCC. We hope that firms will want to use a local resource and then when they see what we can deliver they will reward us with more of their business. This is the best way for us to grow.” added Mr Al Haira.

Credo is committed to employing local talented communicators and developing a company that will further enhance the reputation of the country. The agency will proactively train and develop recruits to give them a world-class introduction to marketing and communications.

Credo has been formed as an LLC company with its office in central Abu Dhabi, it is also registered as a limited company in the UK.

Further information is available at www.credocomms.com

