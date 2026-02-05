Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has entered into new maintenance partnerships with Uzbek startup airline Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia, an Uzbekistan-based independent low-cost carrier and affiliate of the FLYONE Group.

Announced at MRO Middle East 2026, the agreements will see Joramco perform heavy maintenance checks on A320 aircraft operated by both airlines. These partnerships mark a strategic expansion of Joramco’s narrowbody maintenance footprint in Central Asia, supporting carriers in the region with reliable, high-quality MRO solutions aligned with their growth and fleet development plans.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at DAE Engineering, said, “Welcoming Air Samarkand and FLYONE Asia reflects our growing role in supporting emerging and fast-developing aviation markets. These partnerships demonstrate confidence in Joramco’s narrowbody capabilities and our ability to support airlines as they scale their operations.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

