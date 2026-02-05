TASARU has launched TASARU Supplier Hub at the heart of the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s automotive manufacturing, offering support to global and local suppliers’ access to land, facilities, and production equipment.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TASARU Mobility Investments “TASARU”, a PIF Company enabling Saudi Arabia’s automotive and mobility sector, has launched TASARU Supplier Hub, an automotive supplier complex. TASARU Supplier Hub is strategically located in King Salman Automotive Cluster within the Special Economic Zone in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), designed to support the development of next-generation vehicles and strengthen the national automotive ecosystem, aligning directly with Vision 2030.

Commenting on the milestone, Michael Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of TASARU, said, “TASARU Supplier Hub translates Vision 2030 into execution. We are developing an industrial platform to deliver sustainable growth, high-value job creation, and long-term competitiveness for Saudi Arabia’s automotive and mobility sector. This development reinforces the Kingdom’s vision as a competitive force in the global automotive industry while unlocking new opportunities for local manufacturing, talent development, and private sector investment. It reflects our commitment to turning strategic aspiration into on-the-ground impact, creating a national asset that serves both economic diversification and global business integration.”

TASARU Supplier Hub is designed to support the development of next-generation vehicles and strengthen the national automotive ecosystem, aligning directly with Vision 2030. It offers a strategic entry point for global and local suppliers by combining serviced land, ready-built and built-to-suit facilities, and production equipment within a flexible commercial framework.

From his end, Eng. Abdulrahman Almutairi, Chief Executive Officer of TASARU Supplier Hub, said, “TASARU Supplier Hub’s purpose is to deliver the scale, speed, and infrastructure readiness required by today’s global automotive manufacturers. It is designed to support localization at every level while enabling suppliers to operate within a dynamic ecosystem that prioritizes efficiency, collaboration, and long-term value creation for the Kingdom.”

Located at the heart of the King Salman Automotive Cluster in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), TASARU demonstrates its commitment to leveraging logistics advantages and driving growth in Saudi Arabia's automotive sector. This initiative represents a pivotal step in TASARU's strategy to accelerate the localization of the automotive industry for both local and global companies, including "CEER," the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, and "Lucid Motors," while attracting major global suppliers to the Kingdom. The company connects tenants to an integrated network of ports, road networks, and regulatory facilities. It relies on an "industrial cluster" model that enhances collaboration among suppliers, OEMs, and service providers.