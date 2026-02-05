Dubai, UAE – AGMC hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for BMW Group multi-brand facility, marking an important milestone in the continued development of the BMW facilities network in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates. The new facilities will be developed in line with Retail.Next, BMW’s global customer-centric showroom concept launched to transform the vehicle buying experience.

Representing AGMC at the ceremony were Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Board Member and Director, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, Dr. Hamid Haqpawar, Managing Director, and Mr. Atiqur Rahman, Director, Operations & Finance. In addition, the ceremony was attended by Mrs. Ritu Chandy, Senior Vice President Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the BMW Group, and Mr. Karim-Christian Haririan, BMW Group Middle East Managing Director, reflecting the strength of their long-standing partnership and shared commitment to delivering excellence.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khor, one of Dubai’s most established automotive and logistics districts, the new facility is planned as a BMW destination integrating premium retail and high-capacity aftersales operations under one roof.

Once completed, the development will span 2,500 square metres, excluding parking bays, dedicated exclusively to BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad operations.

Dr Hamid, Managing Director of AGMC, said: “The groundbreaking of our Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility represents an important milestone in AGMC’s journey and our continued investment in the market. The facility has been carefully designed based on Retail.NEXT concept, focussing on the customer journey by prioritizing comfort, digitalization, and personalized interaction over the traditional showroom layouts. We are proud to deliver this next phase of growth in close partnership with BMW Group.”

Karim-Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, added: “I am delighted to break ground alongside our valued partners, AGMC, as we announce the plans for a new state-of-the-art BMW facility in Ras Al Khor. This milestone further strengthens our position in the market and ensures a seamless BMW ownership experience for our clients, providing them with access to the pinnacle of luxury automotive service.”

The Ras Al Khor multi-brand facility forms part of the broader AGMC vision to elevate customers experience towards a seamless mobility ecosystem. Further details, including timelines for completion, will be announced in due course.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For almost 50 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.

