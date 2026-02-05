Riyadh: The Arab Investment Company has launched its new corporate identity, “Arab Invest,” in a strategic move that reflects its future direction and marks the start of a new chapter in its journey, which began in 1974, as one of the Arab sovereign Wealth funds concerned with developing resources and enhancing economic integration among its sixteen Arab member states.

The new corporate identity reflects the company’s value system underpinning its investment approach, based on robust governance, sustainability, effective partnerships, and adherence to the highest professional and economic standards, embodying its vision of building high-quality investments aligned with the priorities of the shareholder states.

On this occasion, His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: “The launch of the company’s new identity comes within the context of a strategic phase aimed at enhancing clarity of institutional vision and consolidating the company’s position over the long term, in line with shareholders’ aspirations and reflective of the requirements of the coming period.”

His Excellency added that the new identity is viewed as a clear translation of a well-considered investment trajectory that reflects depth of experience, strengthens stakeholders’ confidence, and supports the company’s ability to continue serving the interests of the Arab member states.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Arab Invest, Abdullah bin Saleh Bakhraibah, affirmed that the launch of the new corporate identity represents, in essence, a new chapter in the company’s journey spanning more than 50 years, noting the particular importance of this step at both the strategic and operational levels, as the new identity reflects a series of institutional transformations the company has undergone in recent years, including achieving the highest financial revenues in its history during 2025.

Bakhraibah added: “The new identity is not merely a visual update for the company; rather, it is a strategic message that expresses an advanced stage of institutional maturity, while simultaneously underscoring the deep historical roots of one of the region’s most established Arab sovereign wealth funds, consolidating its distinguished position and the credibility it enjoys in the Arab investment landscape, enabling it to keep pace with major economic developments and enhancing the company’s readiness to continue growth and expansion in accordance with best-in-class investment practices.”

He also highlighted the company’s distinguished investment efforts since the launch of its new strategy, noting that Arab Invest has recently witnessed notable development in local and global strategic partnerships, aiming to achieve the highest performance standards and institutional operating mechanisms, while emphasizing the company’s continued commitment to delivering sustainable investment impact in line with the aspirations of the coming period.

About Arab Invest

Established in mid-1974 pursuant to an international agreement, Arab Invest is an Arab joint-stock company owned by the governments of sixteen Arab states. Its authorized capital amounts to USD 1.2 billion, with paid-up capital of USD 917.116 million. The company’s primary purpose, as stipulated in its Articles of Association, is to invest Arab funds with the aim of developing Arab resources through participation in investment projects across the agriculture, industry, trade, transport, and services sectors, on sound economic and commercial bases that support and develop the Arab economy. The company enjoys all sovereign guarantees and privileges provided under the investment laws in force in the shareholder states, including full freedom of capital movement and protection against nationalization and confiscation.