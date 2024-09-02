Netflix, in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), launched “Women in Film – Bring Your Story to Life”, a new initiative aimed at providing continued training and development for up to 25 emerging Arab women filmmakers. This program, part of Netflix's Fund for Creative Equity, seeks to foster the next generation of female talent in the film industry across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait.

The pan-regional initiative is open to participants of the Women in Film program and new talents alike, inviting them to collaborate on a group project under the guidance of industry mentors. Each group will develop a short fiction film with a $25,000 budget provided to bring their stories to life. This comprehensive program includes script virtual consultation and pre-shoot planning, followed by in-person editing and post-production support sessions in Saudi Arabia.

Nuha Al Tayeb, Director, Content for Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey at Netflix: "At Netflix, we are strongly committed to amplifying the voices of women in the region. This initiative further underscores our unfettered support for authentic storytelling and developing the region’s talent pipeline. Our long-standing partnership with AFAC has uncovered a generation of promising Arab talent, and we are dedicated to ensuring that women are represented both on and off camera."

Rima Mismar, Executive Director of AFAC: “AFAC has been active in supporting filmmakers and artists for the past 18 years, contributing to the production of more than 500 films. We are glad to be able to expand our support to filmmakers through this partnership with Netflix, coupling the financial support with mentorship and accompaniment, and providing a platform for learning and experimenting for emerging women filmmakers.”

This initiative will offer upcoming female talent an opportunity to showcase their unique voices. The program is open to women under 28 who have directed no more than one short film outside of their studies. Applicants must apply with a story treatment and draft script for a short fiction film, and teams must consist of core members including a writer, director, and producer.

Applications can be submitted in two formats: as a team with a complete project or as individuals for technical positions such as cinematographer or editor. An independent jury will select five projects based on quality, and an online matchmaking process will help incomplete groups find the technical skills they need.

Netflix remains committed to amplifying women’s stories, building the talent pipeline, and supporting Arab women filmmakers through its ‘Because She Created’ initiatives. Last year, Netflix and AFAC launched a training program to introduce emerging female talent to the creative filmmaking process and the various roles women can play behind the camera.

-Ends-

About Netflix:

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with 278 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture - AFAC

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture - AFAC was founded in 2007 through the initiative of Arab cultural activists as an independent foundation to support individual artists, writers, researchers, and intellectuals, as well as organizations from the Arab region working in the field of arts and culture. Since its launch, AFAC’s programs have steadily expanded to cover cinema, photography, visual and performing arts, creative and critical writings, music, documentary film, and research, workshops and other cultural events. Based in Beirut, AFAC works with artists and organizations all over the Arab region and the rest of the world.