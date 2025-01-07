The global connectivity and telecommunications provider Neterra has transitioned to the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS 4.0) version. The company has implemented innovative methods for securing card data, ensuring that its customers’ sensitive information is better protected against cyber threats.

“We not only meet the PCI DSS 4.0 requirements—we exceed them. For us, it’s an ongoing process to implement new security measures and ever more demanding standards by applying the best industry practices. This way, we invest in the future of our customers’ businesses, guaranteeing data privacy and services they can rely on,” said Svetoslav Nanchev, Chief Information Officer at Neterra.

PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) is an international security standard designed to protect data during the processing, storage, and transmission of payment cards.

The PCI DSS 4.0 version introduces significant updates compared to its predecessor (PCI DSS 3.2.1). One of the key improvements is the focus on real-time security, which includes new requirements for system monitoring and real-time anomaly detection, enhanced guidance on automating monitoring processes, threat detection, and more.

Additionally, PCI DSS 4.0 requires the use of modern cryptographic protocols and algorithms to protect data.

Neterra’s proactive approach to adopting the latest security standards demonstrates its commitment to providing secure connectivity solutions globally.

About Neterra

Neterra is a global telecommunications service provider, awarded "Best Connectivity Provider in Central and Eastern Europe for 2023 and 2024" by Capacity Global Connectivity Awards. The company owns and operates four data centers and a global network with over 220 points of presence in more than 75 countries.

Nine out of the 10 largest telecommunications companies in the world and nearly 1000 global enterprises trust Neterra, solidifying its position as an industry leader. Neterra's overall Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) is 88%, which is a record value for the telecommunications sector, and 71% of Neterra's customers would recommend its services to their colleagues or business partners (Net Promoter Score), placing the company in the Top 1% of the best telecom providers worldwide.

Neterra's service portfolio includes: