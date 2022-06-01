Yellow Door Energy provides the solar lease, enabling Daikin to lower electricity costs and reduce carbon emissions

This is in line with Daikin’s Environmental Vision 2050 and supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Clean Energy Strategy

Dubai, UAE: Daikin Middle East and Africa FZE (“Daikin”), a leading manufacturer of Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation, & Refrigerant solutions, moves closer to its Net Zero by 2050 Target with the launch of a new solar plant at its headquarters in Dubai. The project is made possible with a solar lease from Yellow Door Energy, a UAE-based sustainable energy provider for businesses.

Located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (“JAFZA”), Daikin’s headquarters currently serves as the base of operations for over 300 staff members from sales & operational functions to service the Middle Eastern and African markets. The facility is situated on 22,000 sqm of land, with the building and warehouse amounting to 7,500 sqm, and combines the Training Academy, AHU Factory and a future flagship experience center.

The installed solar plant at Daikin’s facilities has a capacity of 515 kilowatt-peak and is expected to generate 826,000 kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation. Close to 1,000 solar panels have been installed on the roof of Daikin’s facility, meeting more than 80% of the energy consumption needs.

Rory McCarthy, Chief Commercial Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said: “Congratulations to Daikin on this milestone towards Net Zero Emissions. Yellow Door Energy is honored to support your Environmental Vision 2050. We look forward to operating and maintaining the solar plant for many years to come. As a UAE-based solar developer, it is our humble privilege to contribute towards the UAE's Clean Energy Strategy and Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

With the company’s aim to reduce environmental impact through all business activities and contribute to alleviating climate change, Daikin's headquarter in JAFZA features the latest product solutions promoted across the region, including a chiller, smart VRV, AHU, FCU, and BMS systems. The entire HVAC system is highly efficient, ecologically friendly, energy-saving, and comes with comprehensive energy control capabilities. Daikin’s partnership with Yellow Door Energy is the next step towards achieving the company regional sustainability goals.

Masaaki Miyatake, Chairman and President of Daikin Middle East and Africa said: “As a global leader in sustainable HVAC-R solutions, we at Daikin embed sustainability in all our business practices. We believe that it is our responsibility to promote efficient systems to save energy and provide high IAQ levels through our several products offerings and solutions. The solar plant at our Dubai facility will help support us in our sustainability journey by reducing carbon emissions by over 300 tonnes annually, which is in line with Dubai’s Carbon Abatement Strategy 2030. Furthermore, with the solar lease from Yellow Door Energy, we aim to reduce our electricity costs and advance towards our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

As the solar lease provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant during the lease term. By working with solar developers, businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

ABOUT DAIKIN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA FZE

Daikin Middle East and Africa is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which specializes in product planning, promotion, sales, after-market service, and support for all air conditioners, heat pumps and refrigeration equipment across the Middle East and Africa region. Daikin has approximately 600 employees across its key markets within the region. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE since March 2006, Daikin MEA has worked on several large-scale projects across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Daikin continues to make strategic investments to grow the business while also building on its robust corporate structure to give back to society by tapping into the power of technology to provide products and services designed to improve air quality and promote efficient cooling and energy consumption.

More information can be found on www.daikinmea.com

ABOUT YELLOW DOOR ENERGY

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and South Asia. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Equinor, and APICORP. www.yellowdoorenergy.com

