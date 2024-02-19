Nedbank Private Wealth is pleased to announce the relocation of Sid Ludbe, a highly experienced private banker from its Isle of Man office to its award-winning representative office in Dubai, strengthening the company’s presence in the Middle East.

The move follows the appointment last year of private banker, Darren Hooker, who also joined the growing team in Dubai. Both appointments underscore Nedbank Private Wealth’s commitment to serving its clients in the Middle East and Asia.

Sid Ludbe brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Having closely collaborated with the Dubai team over the past few years, he is well-versed in the local market dynamics. His insights into the expat and non-resident Indian community, coupled with his UK connections, perfectly position him to serve this growing client group in the region.

Andrew Bates, Head of Private Banking for the Middle East and Asia, said: “By welcoming Sid to our representative office in Dubai, we enhance our ability to provide a cohesive wealth planning service to our clients. Both he and Darren bring valuable expertise to our growing Middle East team, which continues to go from strength to strength. We are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional service with our ever-growing, talented team as we provide a bespoke experience to our clients. This was underlined last year when we again won the coveted WealthBriefing MENA award for Best Private Bank Client Service.”

The expansion of Nedbank Private Wealth’s representative office in Dubai is in response to the sustained demand from high-net-worth individuals seeking financial services in the region. Many of these expats lead international lives in multiple jurisdictions and Nedbank Private Wealth is ideally positioned to help them manage and grow their wealth.

-Ends-

About Nedbank Private Wealth

From our representative office in Dubai, we offer private wealth management services to clients across the Middle East and Asia. Our clients range across nationalities and professions, and we are particularly well placed to support internationally mobile expatriates located in the Middle East.

We can assist with the day-to-day management of wealth in highly-regarded jurisdictions such as the Isle of Man, Jersey, and the UK. Accounts are offered in all major currencies, including UAE Dirhams, and our flexible foreign exchange services are ideal for those with a busy international lifestyle. In addition, we offer mortgages and borrowing services for UK property needs.

When referring to Nedbank Private Wealth, please ensure the company name is printed in full and not abbreviated.

