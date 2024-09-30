MUSCAT: National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced a strategic partnership with PayByte, a leading Oman-based digital payment solutions provider, to enhance the digital payment landscape across the Sultanate.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NBO and PayByte marks a significant step towards providing a more convenient, secure, and innovative payment solutions for businesses and consumers in Oman.



Dr Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager and Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO commented: “We are excited to partner with PayByte, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in digital payments. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers more convenient and secure payment options, solidifying NBO’s position as an aspiring leader in the digital banking space. With PayByte, we are committed to drive digital transformation in Oman, providing our clients with the best possible financial services.”



PayByte, operates as a payment aggregator offering comprehensive methods of digital payment services, including an online invoice system, Payment Gateway, QR Code solutions, and a Marketplace platform. These services are accessible via the PayByte website and mobile applications, available on both iOS and Android platforms.



Through this partnership, NBO aims to leverage PayByte’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to deliver enhanced customer payment experiences. The collaboration aligns with NBO’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.



PayByte’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and security makes it an ideal partner for NBO. The company strives to provide a more convenient payment experience through adaptable customer support and quick transaction cycles. With a focus on open communication and regulatory compliance, PayByte ensures that the solutions developed are both secure and reliable, offering peace of mind to merchants and consumers alike.



As NBO continues to expand its digital capabilities, this partnership with PayByte represents a significant milestone in the bank’s journey towards enhancing the digital payment ecosystem in Oman. The collaboration is expected to drive increased adoption of digital payment solutions, contributing to the overall growth and development of the financial sector in the country.



For more information about NBO’s digital payment solutions and services, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.