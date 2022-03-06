Al-Marzouq: NBK is a supporter of all the initiatives aiming to promote financial culture and inclusion among all segments of society

In line with its commitment to support the initiatives aiming to raise community awareness and to actively participate in promoting financial culture and inclusion among all segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to support the activities of “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign for the second year in a row.

The Bank continues to intensify awareness campaigns by publishing educational materials and awareness content on all its social media platforms digital channels, with the aim of shedding light on the rights of customers and educating them regarding dealing with banks.

On this occasion, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of National Bank of Kuwait - Kuwait, said: “For the second year in a row, NBK strongly supports “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which comes as an initiative from the Central Bank of Kuwait and Kuwait Banking Association. This support reflects NBK’s belief in the importance of promoting financial culture among the different segments of society and raising awareness about how to make the utmost benefit from the various services provided by banks.”

Al-Marzouq indicated that NBK is a key and active partner in all initiatives aiming to raise awareness, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Kuwait and all concerned authorities.

As the leading financial institution in Kuwait and the region, NBK is always keen to organize various events that contribute to raising community awareness about all issues related to the banking sector, he added.

The “Let’s Be Aware” campaign adopts a highly important awareness agenda including familiarizing customers with banks’ role as financial intermediaries, the importance of saving and investment and ways to benefit from the products provided by banks, he explained.

It is worth mentioning that the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign aims to raise awareness about customers’ rights in relation to personal finance, whether consumer or housing loans, the mechanism for submitting complaints about banking services, in addition to the different types of bank cards, and main precautions for protection from fraud, and awareness about the risk associated with “loan shark” schemes, and high-risk investments, as well as other key topics.

The campaign comprises many topics such as the process of borrowing, bank cards, awareness of the rights of special needs customers, as well as tips related to cybersecurity and the protection of bank accounts. It also provides guidance regarding complaint submission mechanisms and protection of customers’ rights, and introduces the functions of the banking sector and its role in stimulating and developing the economy, in order to create awareness among all segments of society about banking and financial dealings.

