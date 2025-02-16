Al-Bahar:

National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) reported net profits of EGP 7.3 billion (Equivalent to KWD 51.9 million ) for the financial year 2024 compared to EGP 4.021 billion (Equivalent to KWD 41.4 million) reported in 2023 marking an impressive 81% increase compared to financial year 2023.

Net Operating Income stood at EGP 13.5 billion by the end of FY2024, recording a substantial increase of 57% from EGP 8.7 billion recorded by the end of FY2023. In the meantime, Net Interest Income grew by 66%, reaching EGP 11.6 billion compared to EGP 7 billion in FY2023.

Meanwhile, Net Operating Income (excluding interests) increased to EGP 1.9 billion in FY2024, compared to EGP 1.7 billion in FY2023, up by 17%, while Cost to Net Operating Income dropped from 28% in FY2023 to 21.2% in FY2024.

Total assets reached EGP 196 billion by the end of FY2024, up by 50% compared to EGP 131 billion by the end of FY2023. Furthermore, total loans and credit facilities expanded to EGP 104 billion in FY2024, reflecting a growth rate of 37% compared to EGP 76 billion recorded at the end of FY2023. Additionally, customer deposits increased to EGP 160 billion by the end of FY2024, up from EGP 106 billion at the end of FY2023, representing a growth rate of 51%.

Furthermore, the Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 4.5% by the end of FY2024, compared to 3.4% by the end of FY2023, while the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) increased to 39.2% in FY2024, up from 30.7% in FY2023.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kuwait, and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “NBK-Egypt delivered record profits in 2024, underscoring the success of its operational strategy and reaffirming its trajectory toward further strengthening its position in the Egyptian market. As NBK Group’s most significant market outside Kuwait, Egypt holds substantial growth potential, driven by its promising opportunities and positive economic outlook.”

Al-Bahar highlighted that NBK’s operations in Egypt are among the group’s most profitable, delivering the highest returns on equity and assets.

Al-Bahar emphasized that the sustained expansion of the balance sheet and the growth of the bank's financial indicators reaffirm the success of its business diversification strategy and accelerated digital transformation. This approach aims to strengthen market share, particularly in retail banking, within the region’s most populous country and a key hub for investment opportunities.

“We are committed to enhancing service quality, expanding our geographical presence, and reaching a more diverse customer base. This progress is driven by the significant advancements in our digital infrastructure, information technology, and alternative electronic channels, which have positioned the bank as a strong competitor with a distinct presence in the Egyptian banking sector. This comes amid the rising demand for banking services and the increasing momentum of financial inclusion,” Al-Bahar stated.

“Egypt is a key growth market for NBK Group and a long-term strategic investment, where the Group remains committed to reinforcing its presence and strengthening its position,” Al-Bahar confirmed.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “The bank's strong financial performance at the end of 2024 surpassed expectations and targets, despite challenges and exceptional circumstances affecting the business environment both locally and globally. This achievement underscores the bank’s resilience and prudent business model, reinforcing its ability to sustain success and growth.”

Al-Tayeb emphasized that the bank’s growth is balanced across all business activities, ensuring efficiency and a risk profile aligned with sustainable expansion. This success is driven by a prudent strategy that meets the evolving needs of both corporate and individual clients while diversifying income streams.

Al-Tayeb noted that the bank’s income sources stem from credit operations in the corporate sector, alongside a rapidly expanding retail banking segment, which has grown significantly in recent years. The bank’s credit portfolio reflects a diverse client base, encompassing large, medium, and small enterprises, while its retail banking portfolio serves a broad spectrum of customers. This diversity underscores the strength and stability of the bank’s revenue streams. He further emphasized the bank’s commitment to strengthening its position in retail banking by introducing more advanced services and products tailored to meet customers' evolving financial needs and aspirations.

El-Tayeb further emphasized NBK-Egypt’s commitment to supporting the global shift toward sustainable finance and the transition to a green economy. The bank actively backs environmentally friendly projects that promote sustainability and increased reliance on renewable energy while exploring solutions to mitigate climate change and reduce carbon emissions. He highlighted that sustainable finance has become a vital tool for ensuring long-term financial stability and resilience.

He also affirmed the bank’s strong commitment to leveraging technology and digital channels to enhance its competitive edge in the banking sector. Recognizing their pivotal role, NBK-Egypt continues to expand its electronic services and encourage broader customer adoption of digital payments. This aligns with the broader strategy of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt to promote financial inclusion, integrate new customer segments into the formal banking system, and drive the transition toward a less cash-dependent economy.

El-Tayeb concluded by highlighting NBK-Egypt’s steadfast commitment to social responsibility, emphasizing that since the Group’s entry into the Egyptian market in 2007, the bank has actively supported the local community. Through partnerships with reputable civil society organizations, NBK-Egypt channels its development efforts toward impactful initiatives, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Social responsibility remains a cornerstone of the bank’s sustainability strategy, contributing to national development across key areas, including:

Healthcare provision

Education and employment support

Environmental conservation

Social solidarity

Development of underserved areas

Economic development

About the Bank:

NBK-Egypt has a vast network of 53 branches spread over premium locations in various Egyptian governorates and cities, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Delta, Red Sea, Port Said, Upper Egypt, and the industrial zones in 6th of October 10th of Ramadan cities. The Bank is also privileged to be among the elite banks within the Egyptian market that offer Islamic banking services in addition to its conventional products throughout its Islamic branches. Moreover, NBK-Egypt has a vast network of ATMs nationwide to service the Bank’s clients around the clock. Furthermore, the bank offers a wide range of digital and electronic services, providing its customers with a unique banking experience. These services enable customers to conveniently conduct their banking transactions anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need to visit the bank for every transaction.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was incorporated in 1952 as the first local bank and the first shareholding company in Kuwait and the Gulf region. NBK continues to enjoy collectively one of the highest ratings among all banks in the Middle East from the three international rating agencies Moody’s (A1), Standard and Poor’s (A), and Fitch Ratings (A+). The Bank’s ratings are supported by its strong financial indicators, asset quality, and high capitalization, in addition to its highly recognized and very stable management team, as well as strategic vision and stable funding base. NBK enjoys the most comprehensive banking presence with a local and international network with international presence in the world’s leading financial centers including China, UK, Paris, USA, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.