National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to promote financial awareness and inclusion among all sectors of society. In this context, the bank continues to intensify its engagement in the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

As NBK is fully committed to protecting its customers and raising financial awareness among all the public, it actively seeks to monitor and combat emerging electronic fraud threats, as well as educate customers on required precautions.

In this context, NBK always calls to verify individual and corporate identities before sharing sensitive information or making transactions using personal or banking information. This is particularly crucial in view of the rapidly evolving fraud schemes, like impersonating relatives or friends on WhatsApp or e-mail to obtain money, or impersonating well-known companies through clone websites using the same logo to trick victims into believing they are credible.

The bank also affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information phone calls, warning them of responding to these calls which are scams to obtain their banking information to steal their money or information.

The bank also calls customers to follow the security tips posted on all its social media platforms and other digital channels including cautious dealing with links and not saving any confidential information such as: debit/credit card number/PIN on the mobile phone, as well as not to write down the PIN on the card or share it or OTP with any person. It also advises them to log out of the mobile banking app or website once the transaction is completed.

NBK intensifies awareness campaigns by sharing educational and awareness content including video clips, text messages and tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, in addition to reposting CBK’s related communications to raise awareness among all segments of society on the various fraud techniques and required precautions.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its sector-leading digital channels to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, the bank frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as many training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.