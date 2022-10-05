Al-Othman: We promise our customers to provide even more products and services catering to their needs

Pursuing its endeavors to reward customers all year round with an impeccable array of draws, prizes and offers that live up to their needs and expectations, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized an engaging event at Al Hamra Tower for Al Jawhara Account quarterly draw in which the winner is awarded with a prize worth KD 250,000.

The event featured a variety of engaging activities with the customers and audience, at the end of which the draw was conducted at NBK’s booth at Al Hamra Tower, and Sadiq Panickaveettil Abdul was announced as the lucky winner of KD 250,000. The event was attended by a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from NBK and Deloitte.

The draw conducted at Al Hamra Tower included a number of interesting activities with the audience who participated in many contests and received various prizes.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, GM- Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK is committed to provide its customers with impeccable rewards and offers, as part of its endeavors to offer them an integrated banking experience. We also promise our customers to provide more products and services that cater to their needs.”

“NBK always seeks to organize engaging events, in line with its strategy to be closer to customers. These events also include introducing the top-tier products and services provided by Consumer Banking Group to all customer segments,” he added.

“Through Al Jawhara draws, NBK aims to promote the saving culture, in line with its efforts to achieve financial inclusion, as Al Jawhara Account is one of the key products that offer them many benefits in a way that encourages saving,” he noted.

Al Jawhara Account gives customers the opportunity to enter draws and win prizes of KD 5,000 weekly, KD 125,000 monthly as well as the grand prize of KD 250,000 quarterly. Every KD 50 deposited into Al Jawhara Account gives the customer a chance to be one the next lucky winners.

The account can be opened very easily through NBK Mobile Banking or NBK Online Banking for existing customers or by visiting the nearest NBK branch.

The minimum opening balance for Al Jawhara Account is KD 400, and the maximum limit to be held by customer is KD 500,000 in all Al Jawhara Accounts. If no withdrawals or transfers are made on the account during the holding period, the customers will receive an additional chance to enter the draw for every KD 50 held in the account, doubling their chance to win.

It is worth mentioning that since 2012, National Bank of Kuwait has been rewarding loyal customers with a total worth of annual prizes amounting KD 2,200,000 in Al Jawhara weekly, monthly and quarterly draws.

For more information about Al Jawhara Account, you can visit nbk.com

