Fans Can Visit NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi, Follow @NBAArabic and Download the NBA Events App for More Information and to Purchase Tickets -

LONDON AND ABU DHABI – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today named Aldar, one of the leading real estate developers and managers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an associate partner of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, which will feature the Atlanta Hawks and the 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks playing two preseason games at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. GST.

The multiyear collaboration will play a key role in supporting and encouraging healthy communities through sport, as well as enriching the basketball landscape in Abu Dhabi and throughout the UAE. Through the collaboration, Aldar will support dedicated activations at both games and at “NBA District,” an immersive, interactive fan event that will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct 9. At both games, Aldar will offer fans the opportunity to meet NBA legends and volunteer and will activate in the arena with LED and jumbotron visibility, courtside branding and on-court activations, including a branded t-shirt toss.

Aldar will also partner with the league on NBA FIT clinics for boys and girls and will feature NBA branding at its residential communities and Aldar Education schools.

“Aldar has a long-standing commitment to delivering world-class experiences for its customers, and that is exactly what we are set to achieve as an associate partner of the league’s first games in the UAE,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey with the NBA, and we are confident that this collaboration will provide us with the opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi as an exciting destination to live, visit and enjoy world class events.”

“We are excited to welcome Aldar to the NBA family beginning with our historic games in Abu Dhabi this week,” said NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera. “Aldar’s diverse approach in the market will allow the NBA to tap into their extensive reach and connect with a wide array of audiences and communities to further develop the game and the league’s profile in the UAE.”

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 are part of a groundbreaking multiyear collaboration between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) that earlier this year saw the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls ages 11-14 from schools across Abu Dhabi. The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

Fans can purchase tickets to NBA District and The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 by visiting NBAEvents.com/AbuDhabi and follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic.

-Ends-

Contacts

Tom Marchesi, NBA, tmarchesi@nba.com

Obaid Al Yammahi, Aldar Properties

​​​​​​​Sarah Abdelbary, Brunswick, ALDAR@brunswickgroup.com