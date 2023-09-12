UAE: The National Library and Archives, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, is launching the Knowledge Circle programme. The first event on the theme of ‘Shaping The Arab World’ will be held on 20 September at the premises of the National Library and Archives. The series is a part of the second cultural season of the National Library and Archives and will highlight the role of archival systems in preserving the nation's memory and raise public awareness of the importance of documents as a source of accurate information that contributes to the dissemination of knowledge and advances human beings and society. It will shine a spotlight on UAE institutions that have developed the archival process to document the Emirate's history and progress.

His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, stated, “The National Library and Archives are committed to the preservation of archival content and ensuring that it is available and accessible to the public, and raising awareness of the importance of maintaining a record of documents for their role in safeguarding the nation’s memory.”

He added, "The National Library and Archives invites researchers, academics, and other individuals who are interested in the history and heritage of the United Arab Emirates and seeking verified sources of information that can be used as a primary source of knowledge. The foremost objective of the National Library and Archives is the preservation of the nation’s memory, by exercising documentation and archival practices, of the highest standards. It is of utmost importance to us to adopt the latest technologies and make use of them to share the heritage of the UAE, that we are proud of, with the world and lead by example."

His Excellency said, “We are confident that this collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation for the second cultural season of the National Archive and Library 2023 will be a fruitful one, thanks to the memorandum of understanding between the two organizations. We thank the Emirates Literature Foundation for their efforts and cooperation.”

“We are excited to collaborate with the National Library and Archives on the NLA Knowledge Circle Programme. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to deepen their understanding of cultural development. The first session promises to be a thought-provoking experience, shedding light on the profound impact of archival systems on our society,” said Isobel Abulhoul OBE, Founder, Advisor, and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The Knowledge Circle programme is an engaging series of cultural events that will be held monthly from September 2023 to March 2024 and will address crucial topics related to archives that lead the development of literature and cultural sector.

The first event in the Knowledge Circle series is on the theme of “Shaping The Arab World” and will include three sessions:

The Gulf Crossroads

Building a Nation

Enlightenment by Information

Sessions will focus on providing insights into how archives and libraries contribute to the social and economic progress of nations. They will also explore the role of institutions that helped build the foundations of the United Arab Emirates in documenting the history and culture of the country and telling stories from its glorious past. The event will also feature excerpts from History of the Emirates, a docuseries about the UAE.

The line-up boasts many notable subject experts and thought leaders including Abdulrahman Alzaabi, Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Alia Al Shamsi, Anthony Geffen, Amna Abulhoul, Mahnaz Fancy, Dr Peter Magee, Sanam Yaqub, Dr Timothy Power and Professor William Zimmerle.

The National Library and Archives and Emirates Literature Foundation invite participants to engage in discussions led by experts and thought leaders with the aim to uncover the multifaceted aspects of cultural heritage and its role in shaping societies.

The Knowledge Circle programme is a great opportunity for the public to visit the premises of the National Library and Archives and learn about the rich past, present and future of the Emirates. To secure a spot and participate in this enriching dialogue, interested individuals can register at the website.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zeinoun Aridi

Zeinoun.Aridi@four.agency

The National Library and Archives: The Oldest and Richest Archive Relating To the Arabian Gulf Region.

In just over fifty years, the National Library and Archives has achieved a pioneer status as the first of its kind in the Middle East and the sixth in the world, due to its adoption of the latest technologies available to accomplish its mission. It is one of the oldest cultural institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the largest documentation organization in the Arabian Gulf region. In addition to its role in documentation and archiving, the National Library and Archives provides intellectuals with a variety of publications that explore both authentic cultural and contemporary issues in history and heritage.

The National Library and Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the United Arab Emirates in particular and the Arabian Gulf states in general. It also documents, indexes and translates the material collected, based on which it publishes specialized historical research. Moreover, it hosts and organizes local, regional and international conferences and symposiums, in addition to holding related exhibitions both locally and abroad.

About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and mentorship programmes. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference and the 2016 Dubai Translation Conference.

The Foundation is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.